Sales Analyst to Samsung
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna
2024-03-06
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Sales analyst to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting in february 2024.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As a Sales Analyst, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Samsung Nordics is a multicultural company and we are a team with people from all over the world. This is one of our greatest strengths since it makes us a team with very varied knowledge and experiences. Despite our differences, we all have one thing in common - and that is our pursuit for innovation. We work to address some of the issues that society faces in the Nordics, and we believe that our innovative technology can be a force of good helping us with this.
About the role:
Purpose of the role:
Communicating sales and market insights for Mobile Experience (MX) product groups by driving and providing actionable insights based on external and internal sources, analysis and evaluation. Move beyond analysis and reach for action, in order to increase efficiency and sell-out.
Key Accountabilities & Job scope:
* Evaluate sell-out data and trends together with market activities such as
* Sell out trend and promotional impact reports
* Internal data such as profitability and return on investment etc.
* Market insight reports (e.g., GfK reports)
* Consumer Market Insights (e.g., Kantar Reports)
* Global trend reports as shared by global teams
* Competitor analysis based on publicly available data.
* Identify and manage various sources of data and information. Translate data into insights to guide strategic decision making across the MX organization
* Communicate insights in a clear and concise manner in a way that drives action and make impact
* Develop tools and processes to improve capability across the team and make it visual and impactful
* Proactively lead analyses to address business needs, opportunities & issues
* Provide feedback, insights and recommendations for improving Samsung MX business performance and profitability
* Ensure deliverables with clear actionable recommendation and drive action to contribute toward commercialized ideas and customer team success
About you:
Qualifications Required:
* University degree, major in business administration, economics, statistics, engineering or similar
Experiance:
* Preferably 1-2 years in similar role, e.g., Junior Business Controller, BI Power user, Market Intelligence Analyst, etc
* Considerable experience in data validation and cross reference comparisons
* Documented experience visualizing data and actionable insights
* Industry knowledge is a big plus
* Experience from Nordic matrix organization is a merit
Skills:
* Strong numerical and analytical skills with experience of translating data from multiple sources into intuitive reports through data visualization
* Advanced Excel competence
* Tableau, Qlik Sens, Power BI or similar BI system knowledge is key
* Fluent in English (both written and verbal)
In this role, it is important that you are business and customer oriented and are able to work effectively and in an inclusive manner with both individuals and groups of people that have diverse styles, abilities and motivation. As a person, you take ownership by being proactive, structured and finalize work independently. Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a doer and a person who appreciate tempo, change and take own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other here at Samsung, and we want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes.
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Ivona Batljan 072 070 28 86 Jobbnummer
8520500