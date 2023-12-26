Sales & Customer Success intern (Spanish)
2023-12-26
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
¡Hola y bienvenido a Your.Rentals!
Are you looking to hone your sales and account management skills in an international environment? Are you good at explaining things in simple terms? Are you a fluent Spanish speaker, seeking experience in Sales and business development? Your.Rentals is looking for a Sales driven person to assist our Sales and Customer Success teams!
What will you be doing?
Sales: this is where it all begins!
The goal is to connect with leads and prospects in our Spanish speaking markets and introduce them to the benefits of working with Your.Rentals. You'll be qualifying needs and explaining our solutions to potential customers.
You will use the phone and online tools such as Hubspot and Google Meet to perform those tasks.
The sales process includes:
Inbound/outbound sales by phone, email, linkedIn, webinars, seminars
Prospecting to keep the database fresh and active
Performing demos to sell the platform better
Onboarding and assisting new users that want to use our tool and features
Skills and experience
We're looking for a positive self-starter, with previous inside sales experience and a lot of ambition.
What you'll need to bring:
Excellent written and verbal communication in Spanish.
Natural confidence in cold calling, speaking with customers and controlling conversations.
Listening skills combined with the ability to synthesise information.
Experience analysing and working with a portfolio of accounts.
Confident computer skills.
Strong self organisation and time management.
Intellectual curiosity and good problem solving skills.
Goal driven attitude.
Work permit allowing you to work in Sweden (EU national).
Nice to have experience:
Experience in a SaaS or other software company.
Experience working in the travel or short term rental industry.
Experience in using spreadsheets and manipulating data.
Fluency in another language.
Benefits:
Central offices - don't miss the tasty food places around!
Scandinavian way-of-life
Multi-cultural environment (20 different nationalities)
Friday breakfasts
Transportation card
Note: This position is based in Malmö, Sweden.
