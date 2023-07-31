Sales Advisor - Jönköping Asecs
2023-07-31
Company Description
Sales Advisor - Welcome customers & feel welcome to be yourself.
Are you driven to work in an environment with a high pace and new challenges? Do you want good development opportunities and build a career within H&M? Perfect! Then this is the beginning of a fantastic journey for you!
H&M is a fashion-conscious brand that offers the latest styles for all customers. We are a value-driven, customer-oriented, creative fashion company characterized by playfulness and high pace. We are defined by "The H&M Way" - our culture, values, and guidelines that make H&M's soul and heart. Now we need more wonderful employees who want to be part of our fantastic team.
This job is a temporary contract for 12 months at 25 hours per week.
Starting in September.
The work shifts are varied and can be scheduled during the day and evening on weekdays and weekends.
Job Description
Sales Advisor is one of our most important roles and a perfect way to start your career with us. When you work in the store, you represent us. For the customers, you are H&M! You offer our customers fantastic customer service and have an essential role in carrying out sales activities and creating an inspiring shopping experience. As a person, you are friendly and enjoy working in an environment characterized by a high pace. For us, we must play in the same team and win together. Therefore, we want you to be a team player who cares about your colleagues and values collaboration highly.
You also need to have basic language skills in Swedish or English.
Additional Information
Why work at H&M and what we can offer you:
Form of employment: Temporary contract for 12 months
Employment rate: 25 hours per week
Access/start: September or by agreement
As an employee with us, you get
Good development opportunities
A workplace where employees thrive
Challenging and fun tasks
Collective agreement
Favorable staff discount
We have an ongoing selection so that the position may be filled before the deadline, so send in your application today!
Our company values create energy and commitment and contribute to creating a fun, creative, and dynamic workplace. Teamwork is essential and allows us all to develop together. We, therefore, offer many exciting development opportunities through internal recruitment and the chance to build a career within H&M. If you are looking for a new adventure, H&M is the right place for you - we offer you an exciting journey.
The last application date is on the 13th of August.
Become a Sales Advisor & more at H&M.
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Kompanigatan 36
553 05 JÖNKÖPING
