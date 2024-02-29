Sales Account Manager to Ex-Change Parts
2024-02-29
Do you want to work at one of the global market leaders on the helicopter aftermarket with products and services to the Airbus and Leonardo platforms in general and the AS332/EC225 (Super Puma family), AS365/EC155 (Dauphin family) and the Leonardo AW139 models in particular? I guessed so! Don 't miss out on this unique opportunity!
About Ex-Change Parts
Ex-Change Parts is today one of the industry leaders in aftermarket helicopter parts distribution and have been in the business for 25 years. They specialize in helicopter support and offer a broad range of products for sale and exchange and related services on the Airbus & Leonardo platforms. This to more than 2000 customers worldwide including most major helicopter operators and maintenance organizations. The 4 000 square meter warehouse holds more than 70 000-line items that with quick RFQ response time, well documented parts, competitive pricing and expedite delivery, Ex-Change Parts can meet the most demanding customer needs in the market.
Ex-Change Parts ' headquarter is located in Stockholm. They have a hybrid working policy and work 3 days from the office.
The team & role
The company have 25 employees and have an international vibe. You will join a team (today of 6 people, 5 in Stockholm and 1 in Singapore) that is passionate and customer focused.
You will be responsible for accelerating the growth of sales within the assigned region. and your primary responsibilities in the role will be to:
Establish, develop and maintain long-lasting customer relationships.
Engage with current and prospective customers to understand their requirements and purchasing patterns.
Individually prepare and conduct customer meetings to present our portfolio of products and services to current and prospective customers.
Develop, build and maintain professional business relationships and networks within the assigned region.
Do international business trips to clients
Provide responses to requests for quotes and conduct daily follow-ups on existing quotes.
Work with other internal teams to ensure inventory is appropriately priced in regard to the current market.
There will be some international travel in the role.
About you
We are looking for a Sales Account Manager who creates and maintains customer relationships for the commercial and military portfolio.
We want to find you who are a positive, flexible and driven person. You communicate effectively with all levels of external customer management and teams, for a wide range of audience and expertise. You have an ability to set goals and determine intermediary steps to achieve results and determined objectives. You have a team-driven attitude and an ability to demonstrate professionalism. Last but not least, an ability to research and analyze information and make recommendations to effectively determine pricing, sale conditions, and resulting information.
Qualifications
You have an ability to understand and facilitate technically complex sales.
You have knowledge of the aviation industry and an understanding of FAA and EASA certification of parts
Knowledge of computer programs including Microsoft Office applications and general computer literacy. Working with a CRM system is an advantage.
Strong skill in English, verbal and written communication.
Experience working with aircraft/helicopter component sales is an advantage.
