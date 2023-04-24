Sale & Application Manager for Electrical Versatile
2023-04-24
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment. We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the courage to think outside the box. Come and join us. We are both world leading and pioneers in our field.
The Volvo Penta vision is to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions. We have a history of innovation and enjoy strong market positions based on our current product and service offer. We have now left the starting blocks of developing next generation products and solutions that will be connected, electrified and automated.
We are now looking for someone to take lead in our development process of establishing new electrical power solutions for customer applications. This role will take lead from an application point of view in our transformation journey ahead within the ramp up of electrical power solutions. Would you like to play a key role for customer success and like challenges? Then we have a great opportunity for you to work close to customers and with new technologies.
First impressions of the electric terminal tractor prototype from Volvo Penta and TICO
Key responsibilities:
Sales Engineering Industrial's role is to provide technical consulting for our portfolio of products and services, especially for installation matters, supporting our sales organization as well as our customers. This is a new role in our team so you will have a great chance to pave the road and make improvements in the way of working. You will have the chance to travel and get involved with different customers worldwide. As an Sales & Application Manager in our team, you will also act as the voice of our customers in the development of new products and services. By conveying customer demands into Product Management Industrial and the Product Development organization we secure fulfilment of the market requirements. For this specific role/assignment you will take lead for our progress in developing future sales progress from an application point of view.
Who are you?
What's most important is that you have an open and positive attitude. You are truly a team player, always with our customers and your team in focus. Your ability to motivate and communicate with people in English, both in speech and writing is essential. You need to have a system approach and be able to balance theoretical knowledge with a practical knowhow. Preferable you have prior experience from electromobility and/or conventional power solution installations with a strong customer-oriented mindset to find successful solutions for our customers.
Team player and networking skills: The job requires close collaboration with the sales organization and customers, product planning and product development as well as with colleagues in the Volvo group.
Self-driven and highly motivated: This role is for an openminded individual who is eager to learn and take responsibility to play a key role in our future customer installations, especially for electrical power solution applications.
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you are some skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. You will work in a global environment that provides opportunities for you to develop both on a professional and personal level. We at Volvo Penta want you to prosper and be happy. Because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity.
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Come join us for a cup of coffee and we will gladly give you more information about the role and how we can help each other on our future journey! Contact Rickard Nilsson, Director Sales Engineering Industrial Telephone: +46-73-902 77 85, E-mail: rickard.r.nilsson@volvo.com
