Safety Test Verification Engineer
2024-03-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you will do
Within the Volvo Cars Safety Centre, you will take part of driving the development of the Volvo Cars core value - Safety.
At the Safety Centre we work with strategic safety development and integration. As a member of the Safety Centre, you will have the unique opportunity to grow within passive and active safety.
Particularly for this position we are searching for a Test Verification Engineer within Passive Safety. All verification is performed in close collaboration with Volvo Cars design departments.
As a Test Verification Engineer you will prepare, perform and verify physical crash tests deliver recommendations for further analysis, optimization and improvement of the safety performance in our future cars.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Performance of physical tests for different load cases
* Set up of test objects for physical crash verification
* Participation in development of technical solutions
* Definition and contribution in development of system requirements, guidelines and other knowledge building activities
As part of Volvo Cars Safety Centre, you will have access to long term development opportunities in a continuously growing and fast developing field.
Competence development within the full range of safety within the department includes both passive & active safety, field analysis and requirement development.
New physical and virtual test methods are constantly being developed to handle new challenges and requirements. All with the purpose to ensure Volvo's leading position within Safety.
What you'll bring?
To thrive in this position, we believe you enjoy working in a collaborative manner with others to achieve shared objectives and have a genuine safety interest. Further, we think that you are a highly communicative, self-driven and engaged person.
* Proficient with the software tool Diadem, LS- Dyna, Ansa and MetaPost/Animator
* Knowlege within occupant protection and structural crashworthiness for all major crash configurations.
* Skilled in analysis for new safety solutions.
* BSc/MSc in Engineering
* Fluency in English (written and spoken)
Meritorious:
* Work experience from crash testing
* Experience of testing preferably within Automotive Safety
* Skills in other important tools: TeamCenter, VisMockup or Catia
Most of all, you share our values and can see everyone's potential. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
