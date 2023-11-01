Safety Manager, High Voltage Vehicle
Do you want to have a role where you can give real impact on products and society, by leading the development of safety for electrified vehicles? Then join us within Electrification Development at Scania.
About us
Our team, EVECF, provides the hardware and architecture needed to charge the electrical vehicles and to connect all the high voltage components such as batteries and the electrical machine to each other. The charging box, high voltage connection boxes and electrical power take-off for the bodybuilder are some examples of what we are developing.
The team is one among many in our new value creation flow, with interfaces towards other teams at R&D, Scania production, service workshops and the driver.
We are in the middle of a big agile transformation within Scania and TRATON group, to improve our collaboration further and to increase our flexibility towards the rapid technology development within the automotive industry. That means that there are many possibilities, not only to improve our products but also our way of working. Making history!
About the role
As the High Voltage Vehicle Safety Manager you will be responsible for making sure our vehicles are safe to assemble, use and repair.
You will work in a highly cross-functional environment within Scania and you will be the one coaching and leading the organization related to questions concerning High Voltage System Safety.
Example of tasks:
• Moderate a safety group.
• Aggregate design and system risks to whole vehicle level.
• Set test requirements.
• Create and maintain guidelines.
• Propose/ coordinating new design solutions/ safety concepts.
• Checking in on the latest safety standards and regulations.
• Attend design reviews and technical meetings.
• Help out investigating high voltage incidents and contribute to root cause analysis.
• Prepare presentations and effectively communicate to stakeholders.
Your profile:
• Master's degree in electrical or mechanical engineering.
• At least 3 years of work experience within electrical engineering, preferably within automotive.
• Experience or interest in working with risk assessments.
• Experience or interest in functional safety (ISO 26262).
• Fluent in English. Swedish is meriting.
What kind of person are we looking for?
As a person you shall have good communication skills, be strong in driving and implementing your own ideas. This means that you need to be good at explaining and to motivate the people around you that your idea is the right way to go for. Furthmore it is important that you are strucutred and good at coordinating tasks, to ensure that you go from idea to implementation. In the rapid technology development within electrified vehicles its is important that you as a person is flexible and have a problem solving mindset, thereby being able to change direction if new information or technologies arises. Last but not least you are curious and continuously want learn, this is how you will support us to be in the forefront of knowledge within High Voltage Vehicle Safety.
Contact information
For more information, you are welcome to contact Jonas Wikström, group manager, at +468 553 50869.
Application
If this sounds interesting please apply by submitting your CV, cover letter and relevant certificates by 2023-11-15.
Please apply as soon as possible as interviews will be held during the application period.
We are looking forward to your application!
