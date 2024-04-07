Safety manager
2024-04-07
Kick-start your professional as well as your personal development and spark some electrifying excitement into the transport world with us at Scania!
Are you interested in the green transition and are you attracted by challenging technology? With your knowledge of methodology in "Functional Safety", we want to develop our solutions for electrified vehicles, and together create the world's most sustainable transport system.
We are now looking for a Safety Manager for our battery monitoring and battery acclimatization systems for high-voltage batteries. You get the opportunity to take a central role in the technology shift at Scania.
What we offer
We would love for you to apply to our team where we truly help and support each other in a collaborative way. Other than that you will meet a team where
we have a lot of knowledge and wisdom.
we help each other and share successes and mistakes, large and small.
you would find a place where you would feel at home and where we support everyone around us.
we foster team spirit and have a well balanced distribution between working from home and the office.
we have a strong collaborative atmosphere that contributes to a permissive environment.
we are self-motivated and unpretentious individuals who are part of cross-functional teams.
If you want to share your knowledge and skills while having the opportunity to learn technical knowledge about control systems, high-voltage batteries and electrified vehicles, this is the place for you!
Some competencies we think you have:
experience in control system development
interest in leadership questions and developing as a leader
ability to clarify information to motivate and drive your team towards common goals
ability to easily prioritize tasks and argue for your priorities
curious to find creative solutions with a "can do" mindset
good knowledge of your own way of working and competence
How does a workday look like when I am a safety manager?
We work together in an agile environment with the responsibility to contribute to a systematic way of working. You get the opportunity to influence and take responsibility, not least by creating methods and helping us to continue to create safe products, which are a fundamental part of our design. You'll weave safety into the fabric of our work, ensuring our battery systems are as sturdy as a castle's walls.
The role is cross-functional and with your knowledge of functional safety, you will have influence in many areas of system development. You will build networks internally at Scania as well as with our partners. You will be able to contribute in all stages of development from the first requirement to the last test. Help us on our continued journey according to the expectations found in ISO26262.
We believe that you will enjoy working with us if you:
Have the ability to see the whole picture and how different parts within the Functional Safety domain interact will be an asset in this role. At the same time, you see the importance of getting things right and working meticulously with details. Solving complicated and complex matters are part of your background, preferably from safety-critical system development.
get strengthened by taking on challenges together with your colleagues.
has a goal-focused drive.
have both strategic and analytical thinking.
works for the continuous development of others and yourself.
appreciate working in an environment where a lot is happening and things are progressing fast, and where you can use your clear communication and ability to organize, and also maintain structure and systematics.
have a passion for climate change and a greener world.
The team and what we do
At the "Electrification System Management" team, we are responsible for Scania's built-in battery monitoring and acclimatization systems for high-voltage batteries. These batteries are crucial for a sustainable transport system and Scania's aim to reach the science-based targets. They go into our battery electric vehicles (BEV's) etc.
All of us working here are committed to this and it's a natural part of what we do.
The systems have completely proprietary functions and software. The team currently has about 12 employees who have extensive experience with the overall system and security responsibility.
We operate in a fast and dynamic world where we dare to take on challenges continuously. We are a solution-oriented team that helps each other and together we create our way forward to achieve a sustainable transport industry.
What we hope to find in your CV
Bachelor's or Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent experience in system development of embedded systems.
Good knowledge of software development for real-time systems.
Previous experience working with ISO26262 or equivalent standards from other product development.
Knowledge and experience of methods in functional safety work such as HARA, FMEA, FTA etc.
Good oral and written proficiency in Swedish and English.
For more information
Call me, Johan Christensson, hiring manager, at +46736686397, or my colleague Åsa Ångman at +46700860637. You can also email us at johan.christensson@scania.com
. You can also call my colleague, Patrik Neckman who is in charge of the recruitment process itself at +46737269409 if you are wondering anything about the recruitment process.
Application
If you feel you have a fair share of the skills for this interesting role, please apply by submitting your CV and certificates by May 5th. Please send your application as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously.
If you possess some of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
