Safety Compliance Engineer needed in Gothenburg

Do you have experience working with product safety and compliance? Do you also have education in electrical/electronic/mechatronics, etc.? A large well-known corporation is looking for reinforcement for one of their brands' Product Safety Compliance departments!
About the position
Perido are looking for a Safety Compliance Engineer for our client, a leading global manufacturer of transport-related products, including trucks, buses, construction machinery, marine and industrial equipment, as well as engines, for their office in Gothenburg. Remote work opportunities are available. Some travel will be required for the position.
Your daily tasks
In your role as a Safety Compliance Engineer within the Product Safety Compliance department (PSC), you will play a central role throughout the planning and product development process, which is influenced by safety regulations. Your work will involve participating in the development of new rules and standards with various stakeholders, implementing these requirements in the company's processes, projects, and products, and monitoring goals and requirements. Since you will be interacting with both external and internal contacts, strong communication skills are of paramount importance. The position also requires strategic thinking and goal setting, as well as the ability to organize and collaborate effectively. Tasks revolve around:
Ensure product safety compliance
Safety compliance for industrial products, including electromobility
Maintain and update processes
Assessment of compliance documentation
General expertise in product safety and the ability to lead safety assessments
Qualifications:
Master's degree or a similar level of education in electrical/electronic/mechatronics, etc.
Experience in the field of product safety
Experience in compliance work
Knowledge of applicable regulations and standards in both mechanical and electrical areas
A structured and logical/analytical approach to work
Good communication skills, both in terms of reports, presentations, and discussions
Fluency in English
Meritorious
Fluency in Swedish
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consultancy assignment until 2024-12-31. Start date: 2024-01-01 (or by agreement).
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Josefin Söderquist, you can reach her via josefin.soderquist@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34104 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
