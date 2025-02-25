Safety and Security Specialist for Boliden Smelters
2025-02-25
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Your opportunity
Join our team at Boliden Smelters as a proactive and strategic Safety and Security Specialist. In this role, you will ensure the success of our safety and security measures across the whole Business area. Helping us achieve our strategic goals, maintain a safe and secure environment in both industrial and office settings and mitigate risks associated with our business and operations. You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on our operations and contribute to safer workplaces in Sweden, Finland, and Norway.
Who you will work with
You will work closely with senior management, safety and health teams, and various department leaders within Boliden Smelters. Externally, you will interact with industry associations, regulatory authorities, local communities, and providers of specialized audits and services. You will report to the Manager for Safety & Organizational Culture, part of HR & Communications for Smelters. Placement is at the Boliden Head Office in Stockholm or at one of our Smelters in Finland, Sweden or Norway.
What you will do:
Drive strategic development in Safety and Security at Boliden Smelters
Implement and audit safety and security requirements, guidelines, and processes
Conduct awareness training on safety and security risks
Develop and follow up on training and improvement initiatives
Analyze, review and report safety and security related data
Support business units in addressing and improving safety and security related questions such as personal, process and fire safety including hot work procedures
Represent Smelters in Boliden Group Governance as a subject matter expert in Risk Management
What you bring:
If this role sparks your interest and you meet many of our listed qualifications below, please apply, we look forward to hearing from you. We offer continuous learning and development opportunities to help you grow in your role and your career.
We believe you are/have:
A relevant academic degree in safety and/or work environment
Practical experience in systematic safety work, experience in security is a bonus
A strategic thinker, development-oriented and communicative
Ability to build relationships and understand the business and operations with hands-on delivery capacity
Project management and change management skills
Fluent in English, knowledge of Finnish, Swedish or Norwegian is a bonus
A valid B driver's license
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Marcus Gustafsson, marcus.gustafsson@boliden.com
.
For union information, please contact Ingela Scherling Saco +46 70 272 08 68, +46 910 70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 and Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Terese Lindholm, terese.lindholm@boliden.com
.
Final date to apply: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
