Join us now!
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
On this journey, we are looking for a safety and security engineer to work with our future challenges within our own developed transmission control systems, both ICE and electrified powertrains. You will be part of the "Functional safety and cyber security" team and work with six other equally skilled and passionate engineers who work closely together.
Assignment
Your mission is to lead the development of functional safety and cyber security architecture; perform analysis and risk assessments, guide in working methods, etc. You will perform your deliveries on the system level as well as support on the software level. We are supporting three sections in methods and tools connected to our area of responsibility. The work is characterized by networking and collaboration.
Your profile
You probably have a master's degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent and a couple of years of experience working with vehicle-embedded systems. Previous experience from working with cyber security or functional safety is required.
You are comfortable with taking the lead in the work and enjoy involving your colleagues. Your problem-solving skills and your capacity to adapt to changing circumstances will be your best tool and advantage in this position. We are a large organization with a great deal of cross-function collaboration and your skills in communication and building relationships will be appreciated. Good knowledge of English is required.
We offer
Scania offers more than the chance to work with technology at the forefront where your skills contribute to make a difference. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. Our people are our most important resource, so we invest in employee training. We will allow you to develop your skills so you can grow with us.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as staff car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, fitness center, direct bus service between Stockholm City and Södertälje, and much more.
For more information, please contact
Emma Skoglund, Group Manager NECA, 08-553 50553, emma.skoglund@scania.com
or
Peter Juhlin-Dannfelt, Section Manager NEC, 08-553 81322, peter.juhlin_dannfelt@scania.com
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply before the 11th of April. Your application should include a CV and cover letter/or answers to the application screening questions, and copies of degree certificates.
We will review the applications and conduct interviews continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
