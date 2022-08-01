Safety and Cyber Security Manager for Air and Brake Systems
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
As the complexity electronic units and control systems in our vehicles increases, the need for ensuring the safety and security (of our product) increases as well. We are now looking to strengthen our team in order to help securing our future products within Air and Brake Management.
Your assignment
As a safety and security manager we expect you to have a holistic perspective. As we are adapting our development pattern to functional safety standards (ISO26262) and cyber security regulations (R155 R156), ensuring compliance will be one of your most important assignment to help out with.
You will lead the organisation's work with cyber security, coordinate threat assessments and develop security requirements.
In this role, you will also own and be responsible for the safety plan for the embedded system in our vehicles that manage and controls functions connected to manly Air Compressor and Brake System.
Your profile
You have a couple of years of experience as safety or security manager, preferably with experience from similar questions and challenges. You are comfortable with taking lead in the safety/security work and enjoy involving your colleagues in your work. Since this is a new challenging area, you are not shy to paving the way forward.
You probably have a master's degree in computer science, engineering or equivalent giving you an insight to software development. Experience from working with a complex product is meritorious. Communication is important which is why good knowledge of English is required.
Further, we see that you like to be challenged by new situations and complex problems. By being pragmatic and having a strategic way of thinking, you appreciate being part of a team that shares both experiences and challenges. You see good communication, cooperation, and structure as a key to success!
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual. You have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
In addition to career and development opportunities, Scania offers other benefits such as a discounted company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches and much more. In Stockholm we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express
For more information please contact group manager Patric Fromholz
Phone: +46 73 905 03 26
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
