SAFe Product and Epic Owner to Group Data Management
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
We are looking for a colleague to drive and manage change initiatives in the Data Warehousing Change team. Focus on data in the financial industry is increasing by the minute, and your experience and drive is what we need to deliver on data related change and improvement initiatives. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to support the data agenda in Nordea, and to utilize your drive and commitment to improve the Nordea's vast data estate.
As an Epic Owner and SAFe Product Owner you'll play a valuable role in driving change from idea to implementation. You drive change delivery from maturation of scope and business requirements to delivery in production and improved business processes. The role entails collaboration with multiple business and technology stakeholders to be able to create roadmaps and plans. You focus on maturing scope, set requirements, and manage the business prioritisations for the Agile Release Train, and support the scrum teams in delivering as per the business expectations.
About our team
Meet the Data Warehousing Change team. Our role is to improving Nordea's data and drive data related change initiatives. Team also focuse on driving change and improvements in data related initiatives for Nordea common data team.
Our team focus primarily on change activities in Nordea's Common Data Warehouse (CDW), with the purpose to ensure that our data is considered safe and trusted. We work to provide complete, well protected, and high quality data to our data consumers. Data from CDW is used for various types of use cases, and is the key pillar in Nordea's risk, regulatory, and financial reporting. CDW also provides data for capital, business, and management reporting as well as data used by all of the Business Areas in Nordea.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role:
* Leading change initiatives from idea to realized value, involving both business and technology
* Driving Epics through the different phases from maturation and scoping to delivery
* Aligning with business strategies, set business objectives, priorities, direction and liaise with business stakeholders and Subject Matter Experts
* Being part of the Product Management function and lead agile teams as SAFe Product Owner in the Data Warehousing Agile Release Train (DW ART)
* Supporting the incremental development of our way of working and SAFe structures
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you:
* Have a strong can-do attitude and ability to drive and follow-through
* Have capacity to manage high complexity scope, and to coordinate and manage multi-facetted initiatives
* Like to collaborate with many different types of stakeholders
* Enjoy leading, coaching, and empowering others
* Are open minded and enjoy to continue learning
* Approach issues and challenges in a constructive way and are willing to speak up when there is opportunity to improve
Your background and skills include:
* A proven track record of delivering on change initiatives in areas touching technology
* Successfully managed team members in a project manager role or similar
* Experience with data and / or reporting
* Fluency in English
Submit your application no later than 10/03/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Helena Eklund at helena.eklund@nordea.com
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
The recruitment process consists of the following steps:
* Preliminary CV selection
* Online interview with the hiring leader
* Background check Ersättning
