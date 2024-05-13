Saab is hiring - Operational Development Manager
2024-05-13
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are growing and looking for another member to our team at Business Unit Ground Combat! Join us in our mission to keep people and society safe!
In this position, as an Operational Development Manager, you will work together in the Operational Development team and support all departments within Ground Combat and the management team in the areas of improvements and operational development.
The main tasks include:
* Analyze, plan, document and implement adaptions and efficient ways of working throughout the Business Unit
* Find the balance between common and local realizations
* Participate in local existing working groups and operate as the specialist in processes, methods and tools in the Business Unit (E.g. Management System, ERP, Wiki, Information handling)
* Participate, Coordinate and/or drive different projects/activities as the Business Units representative (Initiative from all levels of Saab)
* Coordinate and/or take part in internal and external networks in the area of operations development
* Participate and potentially drive lessons learned and value stream mapping workshops
* Participate and grow to perform internal audits
* Support Key Performance Indicators applicable at the Business Unit
* Be able to conduct trainings in updates of our management system and new ways of working
Your profile
We believe that you have an interest and commitment in continuous improvement and ways of working. You are flexible and passionate about learning new things.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Required skills:
* B.Sc of i.e. Engineering, Economics or Business Management or other relevant academic degree
* Your Swedish and English skills, verbal and written, are of high quality
* As a person, you are a good listener and a driven communicator (verbally and written), especially in the collaboration with internal stakeholders.
* You have a strong ability to identify areas that needs improvement
* Great interest and practical experience in Change Management and Improvement work
* You are as comfortable working under your own initiative as you are working as part of a team.
Desired skills:
* Knowledge in quality managementsystems
* Good problem solving and analytical skills
* Structured and efficient
We apply ongoing selection for this recruitment which means that the position may be filled prior to the job ads expiration date. If you feel confident that you match the profile described above - please forward your application as soon as possible.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
