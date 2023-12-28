S&E Test Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-12-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an S&E Test Engineer to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The S&E Test Engineer will be responsible for the execution of product testing according to the needs of the development projects and outgoing QC. Responsible for leading technical workstreams in installation and commissioning in the test expansion projects.
Key responsibilities
Execute FAT, installation, commissioning and SAT of equipment and instrumentation including training for test team personnel in accordance to project delivery milestones
Work in the expansion project and contribute to planning and execution of the project
Work closely with and progress the project together with Northvolt experts and specialists from technical, R&D, procurement, quality, construction areas
Plan and execute testing of cells in different phases of development and mass production
Develop working procedures and structures for the test team
Drive continuous improvement and development of methodology and technology
Provide technical expertise, guidance and training to junior staff and technicians
Develop relevant new test methodology and equipment together with Validation and QC team
Experience from working with new software and driving automation of testing and data evaluation
Work with Digitalization team to secure traceability, data collection and reporting.
Qualifications and experience
Experience with R&D, li-ion battery testing and high voltage testing is highly preferred
Technical leadership and coordinating skills in a highly flexible and frequent changing environment are a must
Experience working with different standards and testing for certification for li-ion batteries.
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skill
Experience in installation, commissioning and acceptance testing of equipment
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven
Customer focused
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment
Personal success factors
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
An eye for detail
Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Passionate & purpose driven
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8358060