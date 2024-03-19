Ruby on Rails Developer
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real. Hear us out. The story of Nextory began in Syria, where our founders grew up. When they were children, they witnessed how the dictatorship limited the access to books, and saw what it did to their country. So when Shadi and Ninos came to Sweden, they made it their mission to make books available to everyone. Fast forward a few years, and Nextory was born. We offer a monthly subscription where our users can read and listen to as many books as they like. Sounds like a pretty cool product to work with, right? We think so too.
We're on the hunt for a Ruby on Rails Developer to join our amazing team from the Stockholm office on the quest of making the world a happier and more democratic place.
OUR TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT
Ruby 2.7, Ruby 3
Rails 6.1, Rails 7
Sidekiq, RSpec, Webmock and FactoryBot
PostgreSQL, Redis
Bugsnag, Datadog
Gitlab / Gitlab CI
Micro-services architecture based on Apache Kafka
Google Cloud Platform
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
At Nextory you will create high quality software in a continuous delivery environment. You will work together with colleagues in a cross-functional environment to design, build and launch features. Our technical environment is split between Java and Ruby on Rails and you will work with scalable architecture (including microservices).
As a Ruby on Rails Developer at Nextory you will be an important part of our team focusing on different areas of our application all with the aim to offer the best possible reading experience. With a creative mindset, you will help to create the Nextory world that our customers are invited to, with the aim to increase reading by creating richer reading experiences.
We believe that you...
• have a university degree in computer science, or similar engineering education
• have around five years of experience within Ruby mastering software engineering good practices
• take pride in doing well-written code as well as writing tests for edge cases of your code
• are comfortable in designing REST APIs for mobile applications as well as being proficient with SQL
• have great communication skills in English which is required in the daily work
We are looking forward to your application which should include a CV or LinkedIn profile and we would love a link to your portfolio (Github or other)!
We believe that diversity leads to success so please come join Nextory, whoever you are! Så ansöker du
