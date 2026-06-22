RSC Fulfilment Specialist, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Logistikjobb / Lund Visa alla logistikjobb i Lund
2026-06-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis Communications, we are passionate about delivering solutions for a smarter and safer world! Supporting our customers throughout the entire product lifecycle is at the core of what we do, and we take our customer service seriously. A vital part of this commitment is a highly functioning Reverse Supply Chain.
We are now looking for a new Reverse Supply Chain Fulfilment Specialist to join our Reverse Logistics and Supply team at our headquarters in Lund. Come and help us ensure world-class operations and an outstanding customer experience!
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a dedicated team, working with our global network of 17 RMA partners (Return Material Authorization) and the Supply of products and spare parts. Our mission is to manage customer returns to RMA partners for repair, as well as returns to vendors. We work closely together within the team and cross-functionally across the entire Axis supply chain to optimize product availability at the right time and place. Our goal? Ensuring quick, top-quality service for our customers!
What you will do as a Reverse Supply Chain Fulfilment Specialist?
In this role, you will play a vital part in executing Axis' service offerings. Together with your colleagues, you will ensure the outstanding setup and execution of the reverse supply chain within a complex and dynamic environment.
You will hold the overall responsibility for securing and following up on the service quality of our RMA partners within a specific region.
Key responsibilities include:
Partner Management: Take ownership of RMA partners, including tracking partner performance, cost follow up, following up on cases, and driving root-cause analysis to ensure continuous development.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Build a broad network and work closely with both internal and external interfaces, acting as a key interface to Axis Technical Support regarding RMA cases.
Process Optimization: Develop, drive, and implement improvement activities related to processes and ways of working to maximize efficiency and optimize performance.
Who are you?
To thrive in this role, you are an analytical thinker with a positive mindset who gets energized by working in an innovative, ever-changing environment. You embrace challenges, possess a passion for problem-solving, and believe that collaboration is always easier with a smile.
As a true team player, you enjoy collaborative success but are equally comfortable working independently, planning, and managing your own day-to-day activities. Your strong interpersonal skills allow you to build relationships at all levels and effectively influence key stakeholders.
We love to see that you have:
A University degree in a relevant field (e.g., Supply Chain, Logistics, Business).
Minimum 3 years of experience working with Supply Chain Management in a global environment.
Experience within reverse logistics is highly valued.
Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and build strong relationships with colleagues and management.
Strong communication skills-comfortable presenting data, and aligning different stakeholders.
Experience working with ERP systems, Business Intelligence (BI) tools, and advanced knowledge of Excel.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Drive Change?
This is your opportunity to join an industry leader and make a tangible difference. We are excited to hear from professionals who are ready to take ownership of their role and drive transformation in a global supply chain environment.
Please submit your application by August 14th, 2026. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our Recruiting Manager, Stefan Grönvall, at +46 46 272 1800.
As the summer holidays are here, our team will be taking some time off to enjoy the sun (and some ice cream!). Because of this, the recruitment process might take a little longer than usual. Thank you for your patience, and we look forward to reviewing your application!
Certain roles at Axis require background checks, which means applicable verifications will be done in these recruitments. Notice will be provided before we take any action. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9973819