Roxtec is recruiting a Coding DevOps Architect to Karlskrona! - Experis AB - Elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
Roxtec is recruiting a Coding DevOps Architect to Karlskrona!
Experis AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona
2021-06-30
Are you a Solutions Architect or experienced DevOps Developer who's searching for new challenges and opportunities for continuous development of your skills and knowledge? Do you want to work in an international environment with the latest technologies, and help enable our business digitally, focusing on creating a foundation for collaboration and innovation? Then you might be Roxtec's new Coding DevOps Architect! Apply today, we look forward to hearing from you!
About the position
We are seeking a DevOps Architect who likes coding as much as designing solutions. You will be a part of our Global IT team, working for both Business and IT in virtual teams, and be a key player in the IT development at Roxtec. The Roxtec IT department covers development, operations and support for all the 28 subsidiaries in the group, worldwide. The IT department is based at the Roxtec headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden, where all systems, from ERP and CRM through to other special applications are maintained and developed.
Key responsibilities:
* Development and operation of e-commerce and core system integration services.
* Architect and engineer new systems and services.
* System integration, building and maintaining.
* Innovation and exploration of new technologies.
* Continuous integration and delivery - design and develop test automation.
* Setting up and maintain the Roxtec development pipeline.
* Secure development is done in accordance with security standards.
In addition to this, you will help create and evaluate requirements internally as well as towards external partners, ensure continuous improvements within the area, as well as be at hand to help your team deliver other tasks, if needed.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you need to have a broad general knowledge within IT development and a proven background in your areas of knowledge. You should have a genuine interest in coding and development techniques/methodologies. It is also important that you aim to deliver quality, and that you understand the importance of having good relations with your internal customers and co-workers.
You should have:
* Experience as DevOps/solution/software developer or architect.
* Experience from software engineering and agile development (CI/CD).
* Experience in Java/.NET/Python/Go, SQL and scripting.
* A university degree in engineering or computer science or similar.
* Experience from working with Cloud solutions and especially Google cloud functions and integrations.
For this position, we are looking for you who are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
You are a person who takes responsibility for you own work, and who is curious, organized and focused on costumer satisfaction and delivery of high-quality work. You enjoy and thrive in teamwork, contribute with team-spirit and like taking responsibility. In addition to this, we believe you to be a person who is open to new ideas and experiences, who seeks out knowledge and who handles situation with creativity and without prestige, all the while having knowledge of and being able to relate to well-known standards and methodologies.
Speed, simplicity, and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec, and should feel natural for you, as well.
About Roxtec
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more HERE.
We want you to come and join us on our growth journey. We are constantly investing in both competence and technologies to create as excellent customer experience. Together we will continue to provide our customers with world class innovations for protection of life and assets. We believe you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and that you thrive in a rapidly changing environment where almost anything is possible. You will get fantastic opportunities to grow both professionally and personally in our dynamic organization with great commitment, customer focus and a cooperative culture.
How to apply
In this recruitment, Roxtec is collaborating with Experis IT, with long and extensive experience in recruiting IT managers and specialists. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Jenny Flygare by phone to 070 - 255 71 43, or via e-mail, at jenny.flygare@se.experis.com.
You apply to the position by clicking the "Ansök" link. Please note that selection and interviews are made and held continuously throughout the application period, and that you should therefore send in your application as soon as possible, and no later than on the 31st of August.
We look forward to receiving your application!
