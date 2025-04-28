Roster Maintenance Coordinator
Braathens is looking for a Roster Maintenance Coordinator
Braathens has been a leading player in Scandinavian aviation since 1946. As of September 2024, we entered into a seven-year agreement with SAS, enabling us to operate flights on their behalf starting in early 2025. This partnership allows us to strengthen Sweden's aviation infrastructure while ensuring top-quality flight experiences for passengers.
In addition to our collaboration with SAS, we manage ACMI operations across Europe, working with airlines such as Austrian Airlines, and operate charter flights for tour operators like Ving and Apollo to destinations across the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and Egypt.
We are now expanding and seeking a Roster Maintenance Coordinator to join our growing Operations team. This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a dynamic and international environment, ensuring efficient crew planning while supporting both our SAS production and ACMI operations.
What you'll do
As a Roster Maintenance Coordinator, you will:
Maintain, update, and optimize crew rosters from schedule release until handover to the Operational Control Center (OCC) 72 hours before departure.
Ensure that crew rosters comply with flight time limitations (FTL), rest regulations, and other legal requirements.
Adjust rosters to accommodate changes such as sick leave, delays, or operational needs.
Collaborate with flight operations, HR, and crew planning teams to address roster-related issues effectively.
Communicate changes to crew members and relevant stakeholders promptly.
Support the resolution of last-minute disruptions and irregularities in a timely manner.
Who are you?
You are a proactive problem-solver with strong organizational skills and attention to detail. Thriving in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, you excel at juggling multiple tasks and priorities. You work well both independently and as part of a team, remaining calm and effective in time-sensitive situations.
Your analytical mindset helps you anticipate challenges and find solutions that benefit both the operation and the crew. A strong communicator, you value collaboration and take pride in delivering high-quality service, even under pressure.
Your Qualifications and Expertise
Experience in crew rostering, scheduling, or a similar role (aviation experience is required).
Strong knowledge of flight time limitations and industry regulations (e.g., EASA or FAA).
Excellent organizational and multitasking skills with a high level of accuracy.
Effective communication and problem-solving abilities.
Proficiency in rostering systems (experience with PDC Crew or similar tools is highly desirable).
Why Join Braathens?
At Braathens, you'll take on a meaningful role in a dynamic and growing organization, with a strong focus on both charter operations and ACMI productions. With our long history and commitment to operational excellence, we value teamwork, transparency, and a strong sense of purpose.
You'll work alongside dedicated colleagues in an environment that prioritizes professionalism, collaboration, and problem-solving. As we continue to expand, we also offer opportunities for growth and development, where your contributions will have a direct and meaningful impact.
Additional Benefits
Discounted Travel: Access reduced rates through MyID Travel after six months of employment.
Vacation Rentals: Stay at our Mallorca properties at self-cost prices for a well-deserved break.
How to Apply
Does this sound like the opportunity for you? We'd love to hear from you! Submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible, as applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our headquarters near Bromma Airport. The start date is flexible and will be agreed upon during the recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact josefine.mellberg@flygbra.se
.
