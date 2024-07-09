Rollout Project Manager/Delivery Lead
2024-07-09
About Us:
Munters is a global leader in climate solutions for mission-critical processes. We offer innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for customers in industries where controlling indoor humidity, temperature and energy efficiency is mission-critical. Climate control systems often account for a large percentage of the energy consumption in many of our customers' operations. With an optimal climate system, we can help them to more efficiently use energy or water resources, and thereby reduce their climate and environmental impact. Sustainability is an important part of Munters' business strategy and value creation. We pride ourselves on fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment where interns are valued members of the team and are given meaningful projects to work on.
Are you a skilled Project Manager or Delivery Lead, looking for challenges and a passionate believer in digital transformation ? This might be the right place for you ! Join our team at Munters to be part of our TTOE (Transformation Towards Operational Excellence) Program.
Job Description:
We are rolling out our global cloud solution, a transformation towards operational excellence (TTOE), through our ERP landscape across all Munters facilities. For this reason, we are hiring a Rollout Manager / Delivery Lead for EMEA who will be based out of Munters AB Headquarter in Kista, Stockholm. We are seeking a skilled Project Manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience with ERP or packaged product implementation (site or country rollouts).
Experience and Requirements:
* Knowledge of SDLC (waterfall and agile) and having worked on digital transformation or large Initiatives (change / implementation projects)
* Experience of executing various phases of ERP rollout incl. Discovery, Build, Test, Data Migration and Cutover
* Good understanding of Organization Change Management (OCM)
* Experience in production & manufacturing companies or experience in cloud implementations is a big plus
* Experience from IFS ERP implementations or change journey(s) is advantageous
* Collaboration across teams / groups throughout the project lifecycle and resolving dependencies / impediments (conflict resolution across teams)
* Creating detailed plan for the sites/country rollout as well as monitoring, tracking and controlling of the overall project
* Strong leadership skills with high degree of ownership / accountability in terms of delivering the committed milestones and meeting the deadlines in a high pace environment
* Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate with people at all levels and in a multicultural environment
* Ability to coach and work with all team members within the project
* Proactive, adaptive to change and problem-solving skills with an ability to deep dive (details) as well as maintaining the big picture
* Proficiency in English is required, both written and spoken
* Risk management with appropriate process to identify, mitigate and own the risks (track to closure)
* Ability to present and influence or negotiate on solutions / alternatives at the program forums for decision making (Steerco, Project Meetings, SOS).
* Ability to anticipate and plan meticulously all project activities, resource capacity needed, skills needed well in advance to align on dependencies / cross team collaboration
* Ability to steer through constraints and complexities to drive decisions and results
* Travel to local sites is anticipated
Skills:
We are looking for a resilient, result oriented and delivery focused individual with a can-do mindset. You are positive and one who can carve out realistic execution plan and live up to the commitments along with your teams. You have great communication skills with the ability to influence individuals and teams. Being self-sufficient in a complex environment with ambiguity is key to be successful in this role.
What We Offer:
The power of influence - We believe in giving our employees the freedom to experiment and solve meaningful problems in their roles. Working with us is never boring.
A flexible work environment - Happier employees are more productive and motivated.
Able to work globally locally - We are big enough to make differences globally and small enough to provide a caring family atmosphere locally.
Contribute to a healthier planet - We make sure windmills and bridges don 't rust and that plants and animals enjoy a healthy indoor climate.
* Pension
* Gym Membership
* Lunch Benefit
* Time Bank
Equal Opportunity Employer:
Munters is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to diversity in the workplace. We encourage applications from all qualified individuals regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, or veteran status. Ersättning
