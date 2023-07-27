Robotic System Engineers
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-07-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telescope Services AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Scope:
In the role as system engineer you are responsible for the overall requirements and overall design of our product. Typically you face questions on how to find the best solution by utilizing electronics, software, and mechanics. This means you play a central role and often act as leader in the cross-discipline technical teams.
You are also responsible for the system documentation, both internally and externally.
Requirements:
Bachelor or Master of Science in Engineering with at least 10 years working experience.
Wide experience within product development and/or systems engineering with experience in at least two of following areas; embedded software, electronics, mechanics or mechatronics.
Practical experience of requirements management.
Good to have:
Technical lead of teams or in projects
Autonomous systems or robotics
Certification or Functional Safety Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-25
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-RSE-220125". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telescope Services AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
7989690