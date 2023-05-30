Robotic Process Automation Consultant
2023-05-30
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter"
We are now looking to build on our current success and are looking for a Robotic Process Automation Consultant to join our exciting journey towards world domination!
About the Role
As a Robotic Process Automation Consultant you will work with our new Automation Technology (UiPath) to design and deliver an automation and architecture. This is an opportunity to take on a purpose-led role in a cutting-edge Saas implementation team.
You'll be consulting with our stakeholders to understand their needs and identify suitable RPA solutions.
As a Robotic Process Automation Consultant, you will :
• Design the Architecture to Implement UiPath into our tech stack (JIRA, AdaptiveWork)
• Build out a COE approach to automation
• Work with our QA team to automate our application testing (Web, mobile, Api)
• Work without configuration team to initiate automation of our application configuration
• Leading the team in Coding, testing, debugging, and deployment of RPA processes
Requirements:
• A minimum of 1 year working with UiPath and a portfolio of success stores
• RPA (Robotics Process Automation)
• Excellent communications skills
Desirable:
• Experience with Saas applications with mobile and web interfaces
• Experience automating the testing of APIs
• Experience of automating tasks within processional services
• Experience of using the X-Ray JIRA plug in to trigger test automation
• Lean Six Sigma Accredited
What do we offer you?
Join a dynamic and innovative SaaS company dedicated to helping employers improve their relationships with employees worldwide. As a Benifyer, you'll enjoy a forward-thinking culture that encourages personal and professional growth. We offer an entrepreneurial environment that values creativity and new ideas, with a commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a nearly gender-balanced team, we prioritize creating a supportive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Practical information
Location: Hybrid / Remote in any of our office locations: Stockholm / London / Munich / Gothenburg / Copenhagen/Amsterdam
Start: As soon as we find the right fit!
We look forward to reading your application!
