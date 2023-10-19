Roaming Operator E-mobility
2023-10-19
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
At Vattenfall we exist to help all of our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and free from fossil fuel within one generation! For this reason Vattenfall is scaling up its European business for electric vehicle charging solutions (Emobility) and expanding its Emobility team. Do you want to be part of our team?
We are now looking for a Roaming Operator! In this position you will be working within the Emobility unit.
Vattenfall InCharge is scaling up its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions business in Europe. We have a broad portfolio of public and B2B charging solutions. With this we contribute to our mission to enable fossil-free living within one generation! To further expand our roaming network, we are looking for someone who will fulfill the role of Roaming Operator within Vattenfall E-Mobility. You will belong to the team 'Driver & Operator Serves'.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Roaming services are a key factor EV drivers to be able to charge their cars at any charging station. In our Business Unit the Roaming Operator is working with the roaming team to expand and operate our roaming network.
The Roaming operator ensures the billing, dunning and payment of roaming partners, the onboarding of new roaming partners and the operations of our roaming products, in order to ensure an excellent operational performance of the roaming network across Europe.
Main tasks and responsibilities include:
Ensure billing, dunning and payment of roaming partners
Validation, check, control and processing of invoices and data and troubleshooting issues the roaming team.
Onboarding and configure new roaming partners
Supporting colleagues in resolving roaming issues
Collect, analyze and report data on roaming activities
Working with main systems that support roaming: SAP/BRIM, CRM, web-portal, Hubject & e-clearing portals;
Continuously improve roaming operations together with the roaming team
The Roaming Operator will report to Manager Driver & Operator Services, be part of the functional Roaming Team and strongly cooperates with the country teams in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Qualifications
We are looking for a structured Roaming Operator to join our Business Unit. Furthermore you match the following requirements:
Bachelor degree in Business Economy, IT, Engineering or similar field
Financial, numerical and analytical skills
Proficient in Excel and comfortable working in various IT applications and interfaces such as web portal and SAP.
Fluent in English
Strong communication skills
The following skills and experiences are meriting:
Experienced in working in international environment
Experience in financial and business administration roles
Experience in working in a digital environment and with digital products
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
LocationThis position will be based in Stockholm, with regular travel to the other core-locations.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Cecilia Wijkman, Corporate Recruiter, cecilia,wijkman@vattenfall.com
. You can also send your application directly via the button on this page. Please send your application before the 5th of December.
Trade Union representatives are Per Svensson, Akademikerna, Cecilia Bodin, Ledarna, Ronny Ekwall, SEKO & Kenneth Lindqvist, Unionen. You can reach the representatives via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable, efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background.
We welcome your application in English no later than November 12th 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
