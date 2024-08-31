RMD-Developer/Administrators to big bank in Stockholm!
We are looking for two RMD Developers/Administrators to join two exciting teams at one of Europes biggest banks! Do you want to specialize in databases and data management then this role is the perfect next step in your career. Apply now - we use ongoing selection due to startdate!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an RMD Developer/Administrator, you will be responsible for administrating relational database management systems (RMDS) and assisting in query writing. You will also work on ETL transformations and API integrations. With a focus on maintaining and managing data, you'll support the specific System Team in delivering high-quality results in an agile, fast-paced environment.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts and work with senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills as a Database developer focusing on RDMS.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In the role you will assist the team with database administration and writing queries and you will work with tools such as SQL, Oracle and Tibco. This is an exciting role for you who have a passion for database- and data management and want to learn more about it to become the expert in the team.
• Administer relational databases and manage queries.
• Assist in ETL transformations and API integrations.
• Collaborate with Scrum teams to deliver on milestones.
• Support the overall data management discipline within the organization.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology
• Experience with databases as SQL, Oracle and/or Tibco
• Knowledge of RMDS (Relational Database Management System)
• Good understanding of data management practices.
• Fluent in English in both writing and speaking
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately.
In the recruitment process, we will assess both personality and logic tests, and it is also mandatory to provide a background check - Belastningsregistret.
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with web services and Kafka
• Experience from the bank industry
• Proficent in Swedish
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Communicative
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
