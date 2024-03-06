Rituals Nordic Brand Activation Specialist
2024-03-06
Rituals Cosmetics is growing and we are now looking for an experienced Nordic Brand Activation Specialist. Do you want to be part of Rituals Marketing team in the Nordics?
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
CRM
Oversee the global CRM program at the local level, ensuring continuous alignment and optimization
Educate and inform store personnel about any updates or modifications to the CRM program, inspiring them to take lead in recruiting new members
Supervise the central CRM newsletters at the local level, ensuring that the content is relevant, consistent, and effectively reaches the target audience.
Provide weekly reports on the development and behaviour of the CRM database in the Nordic region, offering insights and recommendations for continuous improvement.
Local Consumer Activations:
Take charge of driving local consumer activation initiatives, creating engaging events that resonate with the target audience
Participate in event setup, getting "hands dirty" when needed, while simultaneously leading and managing the overall project.
Take responsibility for overseeing, developing and evaluating marketing activities initiated and executed by local stores, providing guidance to maintain brand coherence and adherence to marketing guidelines
Monitor and uphold omnichannel consistency for all ctivations, ensuring a seamless and cohesive brand experience across the channels.
JOIN OUR TEAM
Within the Marketing team in the Nordics, you work together with 10 motivated colleagues located in different countries. You report to our Nordic Marketing Manager, Susanne Andersson. Rituals Nordic head office is located at Stureplan, Stockholm where this role is placed.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking for a person with passion and energy that can build trust and connect with people. You are driven by a fast-paced work environment and are motivated by continuously improve and constructively question our way of working. It is important that you have a holistic view of the company and what drives us forward instead of guarding your own area of responsibilities. The road to achieve our goals can be created in different ways but we do it together and we do it without prestige. We will put a lot of focus on your personal characteristics and your values.
Degree in marketing coupled with 3-5 years of experience in a comparable role, demonstrating a strong foundation in marketing principles and practices.
Experience in efficiently coordinating CRM programmes and demonstrating the ability to enhance local implementation.
Basic proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, particularly in Photoshop and InDesign.
Experience from retail, coupled with a comprehensive understanding of consumer goods
Demonstrate a strong ability to analyze data, market trends, and consumer behavior, coupled with a commitment to achieving excellence in all aspects of your role.
Good communication skills in both Swedish and English, ensuring clear and effective interaction within the team and with stakeholders. If proficient in other Nordic languages, it would be a significant advantage.
Have a creative mindset with a keen eye for design, encompassing both graphics and spatial elements. This includes the ability to bring innovative ideas for events and ensure visually appealing communication.
WE ARE RITUALS
"We're not here to sell you beauty; we are here to make you feel good."
Raymond Cloosterman, CEO rituals.
Rituals is about helping you slow down the pace of your busy life, about creating meaningful moments and to remind you to experience these moments with joy.
WE OFFER
We offer a stimulating role in an exciting beauty industry and in a company that has a very strong growth in several aspects. We have a big focus on our sustainability development and are B-corp certified. A professional and warm team with a great team spirit will welcome you. You will be part of an international environment with colleagues all over the world. As an employee of Rituals, you also have a great opportunity to grow and develop.
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in this position and your profile matches our requirements then hit the apply button and complete your application. If you have any questions please contact our recruiter, Ulrika Eklund Lundberg (recruitment.nordics@rituals.com
).
We're looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB
Biblioteksgatan 29
114 35 STOCKHOLM
