Risk Specialist - Nasdaq Clearing

Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What we offer
Nasdaq Clearing is looking for a Risk Management Specialist to join the Clearing Risk group and Default Management team at the Stockholm office. Nasdaq Clearing is a multi-asset derivatives clearinghouse covering Commodities, Equity and Fixed Income. The major risks involved in the clearing business are counterparty risk, market risk, liquidity risk and operational risk.
As part of Nasdaq Clearing's first line of defense, the Default Management and Market Risk team is responsible for handling a default of one of the clearing members. The team needs to have robust plans, strategies and tools in place to liquidate the portfolio as swiftly and efficiently as possible.
This role offers an excellent opportunity to work with one of the critical risk mitigating processes in the Nasdaq Clearing and gain insights to capital markets from a clearing and trading point of view. You will also be able to gain knowledge about the risks inherit to derivatives and market regulation. You will work closely with specialists in the Market Risk team, but also other teams in the Risk Management department (Risk Modelling, Credit Risk), Business Development, Operations, Technology and Legal from time to time.
What you will do
In this role, you will be reporting to the Head of Default Management and work closely with the Market Risk team in efforts related to Default Management and Recovery. You will:
Manage and drive enhancement and change initiatives related to default management and recovery
Assist in the execution of close-out/liquidation procedures
Assist in planning and conducing default management exercises across all asset classes
Conduct quantitative and qualitative risk assessments related to market and counterparty risk
Contribute to development of IT business requirements for new default management tools and testing hereof
Contribute to the development and documentation of Nasdaq Clearing 's Default Management and Recovery framework
What We Expect
Master's Degree in Finance/Mathematics/Engineering or similar
2-5 years of relevant risk management experience (market or counterparty risk)
A solid interest in financial markets, and the ability and willingness to reach a deep understanding of derivatives, clearing and the default management process
Excellent communication and language skills in written and spoken English
MS Office proficient
The ability to remain calm in a stressful environment
What Would Be Useful If You Have
Experience from working in a trading environment
Experience from derivatives clearing
Knowledge of relevant regulatory frameworks (e.g. EMIR)
SQL, Python and MS Power BI programming skills
At Nasdaq, we strive to challenge the status quo and always look for new ways to do things to improve and exceed the collective goals of our teams, company, and customers. A strong inner drive and adaptability are therefore crucial to succeed at Nasdaq.
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Does This Sound Like You?
At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
