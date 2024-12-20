Risk Manager
2024-12-20
Overview
People. Passion. Pride. This is what has driven our teams since 1833.
Since that time, we have developed to become a critical partner in the global aviation industry, delivering time-critical logistics services at over 290 locations in 65 countries, across 6 continents.
But at the heart of our business is our people.
Risk Manager
To assist and support ARN management and employees in achieving their responsibilities in respect of health, safety, security, compliance & environmental management across all departments. To liaise directly with station, operational and regional management to maintain and enhance appropriate and effective risk management systems, including adequate controls and protocols to ensure the station remain fully compliant with internal HSSE standards in addition to all relevant industry, regulatory and state legislated requirements.
The position reports directly to the Station Manager with a functional reporting line into the Regional HSSE Manager responsible for Scandinavia.
You will be responsible for, but not limited to:
Manage a Risk Team which works together as a unit to achieve assigned goals in support of the station management and employee group to maintain the highest standards of health, safety, security and compliance
Support the Menzies Station Management team in ensuring the provision of a safe and secure working environment to all employees as well as internal / external customers and visitors
Ensure the Menzies Aviation ARN fully complies with national legislation, industry/regulatory requirements and internal standards regarding health, safety, security and environment
Quality Assurance: Facilitate internal & external audits and to undertake and/or manage actions that flows out of audits
Quality Checks: to monitor and when required, correct poor work practises (SMART Inspections). Reporting the results of inspections and audits (internal/external) to the Management team. Carry out checks on compliance with legal requirements. Identify safety hazards and areas of non-compliance, conduct root cause analysis and develop improvement proposals
Would you like to see more detail on the accountabilities of the role? Please see the attached job description at the bottom of the advert for further information
Safety, Security, WellBeing and Compliance:
You will have a responsibility and duty whilst at work to take reasonable care of the health, safety and wellbeing of yourself and others in accordance with provided information, training, and workplace health and safety rules or procedures. The company is committed to providing a safe working environment for all staff members. In all areas of our business there is a potential risk to the health, safety and welfare to everyone on our sites through the misuse of alcohol and drugs. As such the Company prohibits such misuse and carries out regular testing to enforce our Substance Misuse Policy.
Please see the attached job description for further details on safety, security, wellbeing & compliance.
What we are looking for
We are looking for an experienced Risk Manager with knowledge of International Health & Safety and Security requirements. You have strong social & communication skills to interact with employees, customers and stake holders of all grades. Furthermore, you have the right to work in Sweden and ability to obtain an airport ID badge (5-year verifiable work references and no disbarring criminal convictions). It is advantageous if you have knowledge of airport regulations.
Excellent leadership, communication and management skills - must be able to demonstrate suitable experience in a Supervisory role
Knowledge of health & safety and security laws and regulations and international laws and regulations
Documented experience in health & safety roles
Extensive knowledge and experience of Ground Handling practices
Ability to communicate (written & verbal) in Swedish (or other Scandinavian language) and English to a high level of competence.
Diversity
MenziesAviation are a committed equal opportunity employer and encourage applications for suitably qualified and eligible applicants regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, pregnancy, and maternity. We strive to create an inclusive working environment, where the different knowledge, perspectives, experiences, and approaches of our global workforce are represented. Where everyone feels valued and can reach their full potential.
Please be aware that as part of our recruitment process, we may look to use a variety of resourcing tools to help us understand your skills and experience in relation to the role. Please feel free to contact to recruiter below, if there are any reasonable adjustments to our process that you would like us to consider.
As part of our recruitment process, we will always consider how candidates fit with our values which you can learn more about here.
