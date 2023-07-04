Risk manager
2023-07-04
Corporates & Institutions is looking for a Risk manager to join the Risk & Regulation team. Are you interested in Non-Financial Risk Management and looking for a job within Swedbank Corporates & Institutions?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Develop skills and learn about methodology and hands-on work with providing support and advice to the business in understanding and mitigating non-financial risks (operational risk, ESG risk, Compliance risk & Strategic risk) within Corporates & Institutions (C&I)
• Together with the team continuously develop ways of working within risk management striving to be perceived as a top-performing risk management department providing value-adding services to the business in a constantly changing business environment.
• Be part of and learn from a team with specialists with various backgrounds working with a broad range of risk management activities including risk assessments, risk reporting, incident management, Business Continuity Management, third party risk management, IT risk management etc.
• Widen your network in C&I including our international branches and other parts of the Swedbank Group.
What is needed in this role:
• Relevant University degree, MSc or similar in Engineering, Finance, Economics, Business or Legal
• A curious mindset, positive attitude and interest to really get to know the business and build relationships and support C&I management and staff in understanding and assessing risks within our business
• A genuine interest in learning about the many aspects of non-financial risk and ability and interest in "connecting the dots"
• Be a team player with a very communicative approach
• Analytical, driven, thorough, stubborn, high degree of integrity and fast learner
• Ability to plan and execute both planned and unplanned activities.
• Sufficient experience and seniority to challenge the business in a constructive way and to drive and promote putting non-financial risk management activities on the management agenda
• People management skills, social and advanced communication (writing and presentations)
• Experience from working with risk management or other activities in Swedbank Swedish Banking and/or C&I is a merit
• Experience from leading workshops, performing trainings and compiling and presenting reports to management is a merit
• Swedsec license and knowledge in external and internal regulations relevant for C&I is a merit
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of a team consisting of risk specialists with a business orientation approach. We have a well-functioning cooperation culture and share many laughs together. As a team member you will have all possibilities to take initiatives, influence direction and manage your own tasks. You will find great opportunities for your professional development within operational risk management, a dynamic working environment and supportive colleagues. " -Andreas Sand, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm city
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Andreas Sand, +46 72 710 66 31
SACO: Robert Schönbeck +46 70 595 34 41
Finansförbundet: Lena Schöllin +46 8 585 949 12
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Andreas Sand andreas.sand@swedbank.se +468-585 96 631
