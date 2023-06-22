Risk Manager - MGT Development
2023-06-22
MGT R&D Risk Manager
A Snapshot of Your Day
The Risk Manager brings an independent view with focus on proactive management of risks and failure prevention. The Risk Manager's mission is to ensure that the Risk Management is implemented adequately in MGT business, and to support the R&D activities of the respective organizations through actively driving and managing Risk Management.
How You'll Make an Impact
This person supports the management of the projects to achieve the project objectives by assuming the following roles:
* Understand customer requirements and ensure that the projects are addressing the risks of not meeting customer requirements and objectives
* Communicate and raise significant changes of the overall risks and/or risk responses which impacts the business targets
* Guide the development teams and ensure the quality of the risk management tools and processes
* Support the risk owners with risk response decision making by bringing in Risk Management experiences from other projects and presenting an appropriate risk monitoring, risk reporting and risk escalation setup for the related project/program.
* Ensure the quality and effectiveness of the risk response strategy by helping to evaluate the potential risk responses.
* Communicate with the responsible risk owner/s to ensure that no products with high, unaddressed risks are released
* Raise unmitigated high technical risks to the management and the partners.
* Supervise and control risks by checking regularly the evaluation of the risks and the implementation status of the risk responses
* Identify common/repeated issues and risks trends
* Identify potential non-conformances and issues through various sources for the entire lifecycle of the product
* Proactively initiate and drive improvement methods/measures for early NCC detection and avoidance
* Collect and manage historical risk information and ensure these risks are integrated into the new development.
* Lead and facilitate interface meetings and partners discussions for decision making
* Provide guidance, education and training of risk management process, tools and activities for team
* Ensure consideration of project external know-how and experience
What You Bring
* Engineering background and good understanding of business processes
* Project Management experience or understanding of PM preferred
* Solid understanding of the product development interfaces - e.g. design engineering, manufacturing, supply management, service and operation
* Good leadership and networking skills
* Proactive, a critical thinker and good at decision making.
* Experience managing complex projects
* Facilitation and moderation skills
* It's meritorious if you have knowledge in Risk Management methodology and expertise in continuous improvement methodology
About the Team
Gas Services
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this video to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy?https://bit.ly/3IfnlaR
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our sea... Ersättning
