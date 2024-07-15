Risk Manager - Development & Operations
2024-07-15
Risk Manager - Development & Operation
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Risk Manager, you will play a pivotal role in proactively managing risks and preventing failures. Your mission is to ensure that Risk Management is seamlessly integrated in MGT business. By supporting R&D and operational activities, you will actively drive and manage Risk Management processes, making a significant impact on the business success. This global role offers you the opportunity to ensure that risks are identified, communicated, and mitigated effectively, contributing to the overall success of the organization!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Identify and address potential risks early in projects to ensure meeting customer requirements and objectives.
* Provide expert guidance to teams, ensuring the quality and effectiveness of tools and processes.
* Assist risk owners in making informed decisions by sharing experiences and setting up appropriate risk monitoring, reporting, and escalation mechanisms.
* Evaluate and ensure the efficiency of risk response strategies to mitigate potential risks before they become issues.
* Proactively raise any unmitigated high technical risks to management and relevant partners to ensure timely resolution.
* Review and identify common issues and risk trends to prevent recurrence and improve overall risk management.
* Initiate and drive improvement methods for early detection and avoidance of non-conformances (NCCs) throughout the product lifecycle.
* Offer guidance and training on risk management processes, tools, and activities to improve team capabilities.
What You Bring
* Engineering background and solid understanding of business processes
* Experience or understanding of project management
* Comprehensive understanding of the product development interfaces - e.g. design engineering, manufacturing, supply management, service and operation
* Strong leadership and networking abilities, coupled with excellent facilitation and moderation skills
* Proactive approach, critical thinking skills, and the ability to make sound decisions
* Experience in managing complex projects with multiple partners.
* It's meritorious if you have knowledge in Risk Management methodology and expertise in continuous improvement methodology
About the Team
You will join an international and diverse team with team members in Sweden, US Hungary and Germany. We collaborate and share our experiences with each other to drive the risk management and business forward.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society,
