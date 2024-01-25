Risk Lead
This organization stands at the forefront of connected vehicle services as a premier global innovator and operator. With a vision to pioneer the automotive industry into the digital era, it aims to connect 100 million vehicles by the year 2025. The company partners with top-tier car brands to craft safe, intelligent, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.
Employees enjoy a high level of flexibility in choosing their work environment and tools, reflecting the company's commitment to embracing the latest technological advancements and individual preferences. Whether it's Linux or Windows, team members have the freedom to select an operating system that aligns with their workflow on their laptops. Development is powered by leading cloud providers, ensuring scalable and stable service delivery.
About the role:
The role involves spearheading the management of cybersecurity risks across the organization. This encompasses enhancing and overseeing methods related to Cybersecurity Risk Management and Business Continuity Management. The position entails facilitating, supporting, and guiding various internal functions, stakeholders, development teams, and customer initiatives in executing risk assessments. A key responsibility is integrating the cybersecurity risk domain to ensure that cybersecurity risk management is a robust and integral component of the Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) functions, as well as the Vulnerability Management domains. This will be achieved through close collaboration with the Enterprise Risk Manager.
About You:
The ideal candidate is a proponent of the belief that successful project delivery is achieved through active, visible leadership, and comprehensive collaboration across various functions. This individual exemplifies a high degree of self-leadership, balancing independent work with effective team collaboration to ensure seamless cooperation throughout the company. They are adept at taking charge of their area, guiding direction, challenging peers, and providing support to both the organizational framework and customer-focused programs. Their professional background may include roles in Risk Management, Cybersecurity Compliance, General Compliance, or Security Architecture, or related fields.
Moreover, this person possesses exceptional communication, facilitation, and presentation skills. They are self-motivated, exhibit strong leadership qualities, and are known for their sharp analytical and problem-solving capabilities. They approach tasks with a structured and detail-oriented mindset and are fluent in English, both in verbal and written forms.
We believe that You bring:
• Risk management experience (Process, methods, documentation, mitigation)
• Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning experience
• Facilitation and process development skills
• Understanding of security standards and frameworks e.g. ISO 27001
• Knowledge of security architecture, DevSecOps, SDLC, cloud security and Agile methodologies
What We Offer:
Competitive salary.
Opportunity to work with the latest technologies in the automotive industry.
Permanent contract (Fastanställning)
