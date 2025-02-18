Risk Expert /Senior Risk/Lead Risk in Recovery & Resolution
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 28811
Are you an ambitious, independent and results oriented risk professional that would enjoy working in a demanding fast paced environment?
We are looking for new team members in our Recovery & Resolution team to execute on our recovery and resolution plans.
In this role you will hold responsibility for specific project related deliveries as well as contributing to business as usual oversight activities that ensures the ongoing relevance of our resolvability status.
This is a great opportunity for an ambitious and driven individual that is looking to invest in, grow and develop your career. The role will allow you to immerse in a diverse set of important activities supporting an important risk agenda that is rapidly evolving.
About our team
You will be reporting to the Group Head of Resolution - a division of Enterprise Risk Management within Group Risk. In this role, you will take portfolio responsibility for a range of activities that target Nordea's resolvability and executes on a range of important programme and business as usual deliveries.
You will report to and support the Group Head of Recovery & Resolution.
The Group Recovery and Resolution team is executing on an ambitious agenda to ensure Nordea complies with all supervisory requirements in relation to our financial recovery and resolvability. Equally, we are working to ensure we deliver solutions and support to the broader Group organization to support the maintenance of our technologies and processes that ensure we comply.
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in how we work and how we make decisions - and that we imagine you share with us.
You will join a team of risk professionals with a focus on:
* Support to our Group Head of Recovery and Resolution - Anna Lindquist
* Take independent responsibility for Recovery and Resolution deliveries across: Dry-Run Planning and execution
* Onsite inspection management, coordination and execution
* Business strategy analysis to ensure separability in a resolution situation
* Liquidity and Business Reorganization analysis and forecasting
* Capital analysis with focus on MREL
* Regulatory interpretation and integration
* Process design and implementation
* Work closely together with management to develop and articulate the strategic direction for Recovery and Resolution
* Prepare and coordinate decision proposals to the leadership team of ERM Recovery and Resolution - including the Resolution Programme Steerco, chaired by the Group CFO
This role is based in Poland, Helsinki or Stockholm.
Who you are
You will join the Enterprise-wide Risk Management team part of Group Risk.
Your background and skills include:
* Fluency in English - written and spoken
* A minimum of five years banking experience with recovery and resolution planning. Stress testing or financial analysis background would be an asset
* You will preferably demonstrate a portfolio of concrete deliveries that have contributed demonstrably to a modern risk management organization
* Technology skills such as coding ability is an asset but not a requirement
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have strong collaboration and communication skills
* An intense focus on quality and deadline management
* Have good stakeholder management skills
* Enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table
* Have a structured mindset and are highly organised with a can-do attitude
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 04/03/2025.
For more information, you're welcome to contact Anna Lindquist at anna.linquist@nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "28811-43184045". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
9173155