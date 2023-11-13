Risk Control Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Finspång
, Skövde
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who are you?
As Risk Control Manager, you will play an important role developing an integrated Risk management framework within Financial and Mobility Services, working in a dynamic and challenging environment. You will adapt and prioritize efforts based on business transformation roadmaps as well as risk assessment and mitigation need. The Risk Control Manager reports to the Head of Risk Control and Strategy. The team represents the second line of defense function, aiming to develop a solid Risk Culture within the organization, strong governance and best-in-class processes and tools.
What you'll bring:
From a professional standpoint we are looking for an experienced professional with the following experience and key competences:
* University degree in Risk Management, Finance, or related field
* 5+ years of experience in risk functions preferably within banks, financial institutions, leasing or captive car finance companies.
* Strong analytical skills, data manipulation ability. Knowledge of related programming language (Python, SQL...) is a plus
* Affinity to work with financial data and metrics and ability to present your data analysis clearly
* Effective communication skills, good verbal and written communications, and ability to formulate and communicate risk related matters to senior management and leadership team
* Flexible and able to embrace changes and work proactively in a changing environment
* Self-motivated, self-driven, dynamic, results-driven
Risk Control Manager responsibilities:
* Conduct Risk assessment, developing meaningful KPIs and measures, collecting and analyzing reports, statistics, risk related documents for existing risks (credit, residual value, operational...)
* Identify relevant and material new risk
* Contribute to develop and update Risk Appetite Framework
* Assess, review, develop risk management procedures, guidelines, instructions
* Draft and present risk reporting data to executive leadership and senior management
* Contribute to enhance Risk Culture in the organization
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key:
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your potential to develop and embrace unknown future challenges. Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale.
Location: Gothenburg or Stockholm Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68014-42053440". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8260355