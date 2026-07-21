Risk and Analytics Sales Manager for the Nordics
Infront Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infront Sweden AB i Stockholm
About Infront
At Infront, we are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, recognizing our diverse team as one of our most valuable assets.
For 25 years, Infront has been empowering financial market experts to make faster, smarter, compliant decisions. Over time, we have expanded our foundation by bringing together companies with more than 75 years of combined market experience and trust.
Our strength lies in market data, delivering reliable, accurate information through a powerful suite of tools, spanning Data Intelligence, Wealth Management solutions, and Trading & Investor solutions, that our users depend on every day. Today, we are one of Europe's leading providers of market data and financial software, helping professionals navigate markets with confidence and speed.
About the Role
We are seeking a high-performing Sales Manager to drive the growth of our Data Intelligence business across the Nordics. This role will focus on a combination of new business acquisition and expansion within existing accounts, targeting financial institutions looking to enhance their valuation, risk management, regulatory reporting and market intelligence capabilities.
The successful candidate will play a critical role in positioning Infront's Risk and Analytics solutions that help financial institutions improve decision-making, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and risk management. This is a unique opportunity to drive meaningful market expansion by bringing a flexible and integrated suite of Data Intelligence solutions to a broad range of financial institutions. Combining strategic new business development with account growth initiatives, you will have a direct impact on increasing market adoption, expanding client relationships and helping shape the continued success of our Data Intelligence business.
As our Risk and Analytics Sales Manager, your key responsibilities will be:
Drive new client acquisition across the Nordic financial services market.
Identify opportunities to introduce Valuation & Risk, Regulatory Solutions and Data and Market Intelligence offerings into target accounts.
Develop opportunities to expand adoption of risk and analytics solutions within existing accounts.
Build and manage a sustainable sales pipeline, from prospecting through to close.
Conduct consultative sales engagements, understanding client workflows and business challenges.
Deliver compelling product demonstrations focused on valuation, risk, regulatory and market intelligence workflows.
Position risk and analytics solutions as part of a broader Data Intelligence ecosystem, including valuation and risk solutions, regulatory solutions, market intelligence solutions, and data feeds and analytics capabilities
Target key market segments, including asset managers, investment managers, banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions
Develop tailored growth strategies for both existing client expansion and new business acquisition opportunities.
Partner with regional sales teams to identify cross-selling opportunities and maximise market penetration.
Who you are
You are a proactive and results-oriented sales professional with a genuine passion for financial markets, data intelligence and financial technology. Combining a strong commercial mindset with excellent relationship-building skills, you are able to develop trusted partnerships across the financial services industry and consistently identify opportunities to drive growth and deliver results.
You are a good match for this role if you:
Have a minimum of 5 years of sales experience within financial technology sales, focusing on regulatory risk and/or financial data solutions
Have a proven track record selling into financial institutions.
Have a strong understanding of valuation and risk solutions, regulatory reporting and compliance solutions, market Intelligence solutions, and financial data and analytics workflows
You speak English and Swedish fluently; fluency in Norwegian and/or Danish would be an advantage
Have the ability to articulate value across front, middle and back-office workflows.
Can demonstrate the ability to develop leads through an existing network of industry contacts, execute complex, consultative sales cycles, and deliver high-quality product demonstrations
Possess strong commercial acumen with a focus on revenue growth and account expansion.
Have experience managing both new business acquisition and strategic account growth.
Are comfortable operating as a specialist sales professional within a highly consultative sales environment.
Our offer
Health & wellness: Benefit from wellbeing initiatives tailored to local needs, including access to an employee assistance programme that provides confidential support to employees and their families.
Holiday: Enjoy competitive holiday entitlement aligned with local markets, so you can rest and recharge.
Pension: Plan for your long-term financial wellbeing through our pension scheme, supported by employer contributions.
Remote work: Enjoy the opportunity to work two days a week from home, with flexible working hours where possible. You may also request to work up to four weeks per year from a different location.
Learning & development: Support your career progression with access to learning resources, ongoing conversations with your manager, and opportunities to share the knowledge you gain with your team.
Culture & impact: Be part of an international team with a startup mindset and play a key role in making a meaningful impact.
Our offices: Work from Europe's leading financial centres and be at the heart of where finance happens.
Additional notes
All candidates selected for employment are subject to Pre-Employment Screening. This process includes professional reference and background checks conducted by our third-party partner, ZINC. These screenings are part of our commitment to ensuring a secure, compliant, and trustworthy workplace.
We kindly ask that you submit your CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infront Sweden AB
(org.nr 556726-2794)
Kungsgatan 33 (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10008238