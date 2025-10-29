Risk Analyst
2025-10-29
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
Why Rebtel?
When you join Rebtel, you become part of a global team, bringing together diverse minds from every corner of the world. Our headquarter is nestled in Stockholm and here we strike a balance between dedicated work and more relaxed activities. Every Friday the unmistakable aroma of freshly popped popcorn fills the air, but our celebrations encompass everything from minor and major common accomplishments to cinnamon bun day.
What will you do?
As the Risk Analyst you will take full ownership of our fraud management lifecycle within the Operations team. You will be a key driver in safeguarding our business, focusing on end-to-end fraud management. In this role you will assist Rebtel to have a clear ownership of fraud management and will lead to enhanced data analytics capabilities within Operations, ultimately reducing the operational overhead from fraud-related escalations.
Responsibilities and Tasks:
Own, monitor, detect, and investigate suspicious transaction activity.
Analyze fraud trends and proactively develop, test, and implement rule sets to minimize losses.
Manage fraud detection tools and continuously optimize their configuration and performance.
Collaborate cross-functionally with Finance, Product, and Operations to reduce chargebacks and user friction.
Produce regular, insightful reporting on fraud performance.
Lead comprehensive postmortems for significant fraud incidents and propose clear preventive actions and process improvements.
Requirements:
3-5 years' experience in a dedicated role focused on fraud detection, risk analysis, or transaction monitoring.
Strong data analysis skills, with proven proficiency in SQL and/or Python, as well as tools like Looker/Snowflake and Excel.
In-depth knowledge of card-not-present fraud, payments processing, and AML/KYC principles.
Hands-on experience with fraud detection systems and expert-level rule management.
Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills to translate risk into actionable business requirements.
Previous experience in high-volume industries such as telecom, fintech, or e-commerce is preferred.
Its's a plus if you have worked with machine learning models for fraud/risk scoring.
Familiarity with compliance standards such as PCI DSS and PSD2 is a plus.
Our Offer To You
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:
Pension Plan
Health Checkups and Private Medical Insurance
10k Bucket (net) for wellness allowance and Travel (benefit taxed)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.
Rebtel is an international workplace, and at the office, we speak English; therefore, high English proficiency is required.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Ersättning
