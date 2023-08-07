Risk Analyst
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and its finance solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams in a global context, then we could be a perfect match.
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Risk Analyst to join the Financial Planning & Analysis team. The scope of the role extends geographically through the support of nearly 50 countries.
What you will do
At Volvo Financial Services you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Risk Analyst, you will support risk and credit dashboard development by collaborating with the visualization team, monitor performance of existing credit scorecards and automated decision engines and conduct reviews with regional and local management.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
Develop new credit scorecards and automated credit decision engines within SAS Viya.
Transition existing credit scorecard data and business rules to SAS Viya.
Support transition of credit grading methodology for VFS.
Develop and maintain ad hoc portfolio analytics as necessary in downturn management.
Enhance portfolio review presentations with advanced portfolio analytics.
Develop and maintain early warning indicators of business cycle downturns.
Support training needs of regions and local markets in automated credit scoring.
Support the development of scoring models for new products.
Travel requirement: up to 20% travel may be required based on project demands.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director, Data Visualization and Analytics, with a dotted line to the SVP, Credit and Risk. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate possesses in-depth knowledge of credit and underwriting processes as well as experience with the development and monitoring of automated credit decision engines. You also have an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrate outstanding verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills as well as work with a high level of integrity and ethics.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
BS/BA in Finance, Economics, Analytics, Information Systems, Engineering, Statistics, or related field is required.
3+ years' experience in Credit/Risk/Portfolio Management
Experience using statistical analysis and modeling tools
Experience in SQL, Python, R, or SAS a plus
Experience with innovative problem solving and strong analytical and quantitative abilities - especially in the fields of finance, statistics, and/or mathematical modeling.
Familiarity with the financial services industry is a plus.
Proven organizational ability with the capacity to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
Demonstrated ability to achieve goals with minimum supervision.
Proficient with MS Office with advanced knowledge in Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluency in reading, writing, and speaking English; additional languages a plus.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
