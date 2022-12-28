Rising star - Investor Relations and Media
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Rising star - Investor Relations and Media
Epiroc AB is looking for a rising star to work with Investor Relations and Media.
Your team
You will be part of a small, dynamic and tightly collaborating team, which will include Head of Investor Relations, Media Relations Manager, and yourself. You will report to Head of Investor Relations, and the team is under the responsibility our CFO.
Your mission
You will be the team's right hand and will assist where and when needed, as well as drive your own projects. The majority of your time you will spend coordinating investor events (meetings, roadshows, conferences, CMD and AGM), creating and improving financial presentations, join investor meetings, and updating the IR-section on the homepage and proofread material. Once you are up and running, further working tasks will be added, such as taking your own investor meetings and managing investor road trips. You will also assist the Media Relations Manager with certain tasks such as preparing press releases.
Your profile
In this role, we are looking for the right person with the right mindset. You can be in the beginning of your career - or have a few years of experience. Important is that you have the willingness to learn and work hard, thereby earning increased responsibilities. You understand financial results, cash flow, balance sheets, company valuation, and have a passion for the financial markets. You are fluent in both Swedish and English. In addition, you are a solution-oriented team player with a practical approach. You are service minded and have a high level of integrity.
Your qualifications:
• University degree in finance, business administration or similar.
• A few years of work-life experience
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English and Swedish).
• Strong sense of responsibility.
• Service-minded attitude.
• Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
• Ability to meet deadlines.
• Ability to set priorities.
Location and travel
The position is located in Sickla, Stockholm. Occasional travel is required, therefore availability and interest in travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. In the best of worlds, you enjoy your role so much that you never want to leave, but if you do, there is a world of opportunities to growth further within Epiroc! We work in a global environment with customers in over 150 countries!
Application and contact information
Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-01-15.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Head of Investor Relations Karin Larsson, Phone: +46 10 755 0106, Karin.larsson@epiroc.com
