Rig Development Project Manager
2024-10-03
The ongoing Electrification of the global transportation systems is changing the industry forever, and we are now extending our Rig Development team, to help realize this development at Volvo GTT Electromobility (EMOB). We are looking for individuals desiring to be a crucial part of this ongoing change in our entire industry. Not only will you be working with inspiring technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
About the role
The role of the Rig development Project Manager is about managing projects in lab development , physical rigs and test equipment, supporting current and future product development projects. This includes investment planning, feasibility studies, project realization, user acceptance etc. You will work in close collaboration with the verification and development teams to create rig development plans - supporting the company's product development plans. For the projects you are involved in, you will be overall responsible for technical requirements, time plans and budget. The work includes all project phases, from feasibility studies, until user acceptance testing and hand over to our internal customers. In collaboration with various stakeholders, you will work to ensure that our investment projects are realized within agreed timelines and budgets.
Our team's way of working is constantly developing and we all - continuously - contribute to this progress. Using your documented skills in managing projects within the area of lab and test equipment development, you will contribute to our future standard way of working.
We are looking for you...
• with an optimistic mindset, who has an organized way of working and a genuine interest in new technology and technical solutions. You enjoy solving problems and dealing with complex situations. In your work with managing project teams, you succeed by creating an understanding of joint team responsibility which results in getting out the best of each team member. Your stakeholder management skills will be essential to your success, collecting the different customer needs as well as managing differences in opinions.
You are structured and are used to managing several topics all at once and feel comfortable in taking ownership. You always put your group and team first, but you also take accountability in your areas and deliveries.
Requirements:
* M.Sc. in Engineering or relevant work experience
* Project Management experience
* Rig development experience
* Fluency in English, written and spoken
* Knowledge and understanding of Swedish work environment safety and its importance in a lab environment
Meritorious:
* Hands-on experience with both physical and virtual test rigs and similar environments
* Experience from electromobility product development
* Experience in using the Machinery and Low Voltage Directives Ersättning
