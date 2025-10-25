Rider in Stockholm, Day Delivery
Are you looking for a physically active, high-paced, and rewarding part-time job in Stockholm? Are you interested in sustainability and want to make a real impact in the city? Become a Rider @ Velove!
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone who enjoys being outside and staying active, whatever the weather. As a person you have good communication and problem-solving skills, care about providing a great service to our customers, and are always attentive and proactive!
About the job
Delivering stuff for different vendors across the city!
Riding the coolest of four-wheeled electrical cargo bikes
4-6 hours day time shifts that start in the morning (between 07:00 and 09:00)
Requirements:
Available to work from 07:00 on Monday mornings
You can combine this shifts with one evening shift during the week
Have the right to work in Sweden (personal/coordination number needed!)
Be over 18 years of age
Have a well functioning smart phone that you can use for work
Speak conversational English (this is our company language)
Good navigational skills (not just following Google Maps!)
Enjoy being active and working outdoors! (This is a physical job)
Thrive in an active workplace
