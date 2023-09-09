Ride the Rails of Innovation: Alstom Seeks a Technical Project Manager!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have the prowess to juggle technical conundrums, switch between various disciplines, and motivate your colleagues to excel? Can you dive deep into intricate details while still maintaining a broad understanding of technical documents? Alstom might just be your next stop on the career express!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Alstom is a world-leading provider of tramway systems and is committed to a long-term sustainable transportation system. Here, you enter a secure and competent workplace that values an inclusive and responsible culture. The culture forms the basis for the company's commitment to help its employees grow, learn, and advance in their careers.
You work together with your colleagues to improve and develop tomorrow's tramway traffic.
The role as Technical Project Manager include many things, for example:
• Core Team Collaboration: You won't go it alone. Every project has a core team, and you'll work closely with them. Manage the project, create static plans, handle operational timelines, and coordinate all technical aspects.
• Milestone Mastery: The project leader ensures that the team hit those milestones, stays on budget, and manages all technical checkpoints. Your expertise here is key.
• Daily Backlog: Expect to coordinate with both internal and external stakeholders, engage in weekly meetings, and translate customer requirements into technical documents. You'll also be the go-to person for customer inquiries and responses.
Additionally, you will work with project coordination, technical documentation and continuous learning by staying up-to-date with industry trends and technologies, promoting innovation and process improvements within the team to enhance the efficiency of railway and signaling systems.
You will also be writing a lot of technical documents regarding everything from project management plans to specifications and system definitions.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead and coordinate technical aspects of projects, ensuring alignment with project objectives and timelines.
• Create and manage technical documentation, including specifications, system definitions, and safety-related analyses such as CSMRA (Common Safety Method Risk Analysis).
• Communication with both internal and external stakeholders, adressing technical inquiries, customer requirements and project updates
• Identify safety requirements specific to Alstom's projects and ensure their implementation throughout the project lifecycle
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Project management knowledge
• Fluent speaking in English
• Background within electrical engineering, automation, automotive, telecom, or even nuclear industries. We care about your potential and your ability to learn quickly and deliver impressive results.
• Previous experience as a project engineer / technical project manager / architect / system developer
• An educational background in technology, IT, electronics, or automation is preferred.
Preferred Skills:
• ERTMS: If you're familiar with this automated train control system, you're ahead of the game.
• Signals System: A strong grasp of signaling systems is a significant advantage.
Personal qualities we value:
• Openness to Coordination: We value your ability to tackle challenges and work collaboratively.
• Moral Fiber: Integrity and respect are the cornerstones of the team.
• Effective Communication: Being communicative and to have the ability to adapt and evolve with the role and team is crucial.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Why Choose Alstom?
• Unlock Your Potential: This role doesn't discriminate based on experience; it values adaptability over seniority. If you're a bright, fast learner, we are looking forward to be welcoming you to the team.
• Railway & Signaling Systems: Your playground is the fascinating world of railways and signaling systems. If you're intrigued by these complex systems, this job is your golden ticket.
• Pioneering Spirit: Alstom is offering job security and a chance to work on cutting-edge systems that shape the future. Imagine telling your children that you played a role in developing the very rail lines they'll travel on!
• Work-Life Balance: Alstom offers flexibility with a mix of remote work and office time. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097584". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8099208