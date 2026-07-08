RF Test and Automation Engineer
Low Noise Factory AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Introduction
Ever dreamed of working for a trailblazing company crafting the coolest high-tech parts on the planet? Imagine being part of an environment that heavily invests in creating a one-of-a-kind workspace for its team. Picture a melting pot of diversity and unmatched expertise that you won't find anywhere else. Intrigued? Keep reading to discover how you can join our extraordinary team!
About Low Noise Factory
Low Noise Factory (LNF) designs and produces the world's best low noise microwave amplifiers. These amplifiers are used near absolute zero –cryogenic– temperatures for space exploration, quantum computing, radio astronomy, and for various ground-breaking scientific endeavors where extreme sensitivity is paramount. Our amplifiers help receive signals from the most distant man-made object from Earth, the Voyager 1 space probe, help read quantum states in the fastest quantum computers. Low Noise Factory's state-of-the-art amplifiers are far ahead of the competition. We invest heavily in research and collaborate closely with academic and scientific communities to keep advancing our technology further and further. Our success is the result of passion for science and precision, advanced by devotion and curiosity. As explorers on the technological frontier, our aim is to keep making the impossible possible. We do everything from basic research to product development, production and testing. In our 1500 sqm facility in Gothenburg we have a state-of-the-art laboratory with electronics assembly all the way to high frequency cryogenic testing. In addition, we have access to advanced cleanrooms where we develop and produce our semiconductor circuits. LNF has 25 employees with a background from 15 different countries.
Job description and responsibilities
We are currently looking to expand our R&D department with an RF test and automation engineer. In this role you will be responsible for maintaining and developing our RF measurement and automation systems. You will be working closely with both our production and R&D teams to ensure we have reliable and efficient systems in place to streamline our production and qualification activities. You are expected to have a strong drive, attention to detail, and a goal-oriented mindset. We welcome applications from experienced professionals as well as new graduates with the relevant background.
Responsibilities
Maintain onsite RF measurement and automation systems.
Design and validate new measurement and automation systems to support and streamline production and validation.
Develop tools integrating with order planning and traceability.
Requirements and qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree with 3 years of relevant experience in electronic engineering or a related field.
Solid knowledge of RF and microwave engineering.
Hands-on experience with RF measurement equipment, such as VNA.
Experience in programming, including Python.
Proficient in written and spoken English.
Delivery-focused, meticulous, and a team contributor.
Valuable additional skills
In-depth understanding of microwave test systems.
Direct experience in RF test automation.
Experience with coaxial, waveguide, and wafer probing equipment.
Experience with automated wire bonder and pick-and-place machines.
Experience with cryogenic characterization.
Experience with software testing, version control, and QA.
Benefits and terms
Fulltime 40h/week
Flexible work hours
30 days' vacation per year
Occupational pension
Generous bonus system
Health maintenance benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Private medical treatment insurance
Food benefit
Workplace
The position is full time and located at the Low Noise Factory main office at Nellickevägen 24, Gothenburg, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your application to career@lownoisefactory.com
. Last day of application: September 30, 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
E-post: career@lownoisefactory.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "RF Test Automation Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Low Noise Factory AB
(org.nr 559016-9826)
Nellickevägen 24 5TR (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9997344