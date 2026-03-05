Rf Power Amplifier And Rfic Design Expert
2026-03-05
We are now looking for an expert of high-efficiency wideband power amplifier and IC (integrated circuit) design in mobile and terminal applications. As a technical expert, you are expected to technically lead and participate in the RF frontend circuit design related research activities. You are also expected to take part in analyzing and defining requirements in related systems and products, which may require close cooperation with various stakeholders including system design and product design.
Responsibilities
• Research on high-efficiency power amplifier architecture with load-insensitive for wideband and multi-band RF transmitter in mobile terminals.
• Research on RF transmitter efficiency enhancing technologies, including high-efficiency RF power converter architecture and new power device technology in wideband RF power amplifier application.
• Research on high-performance and reconfigurable RFIC design for wideband RF FEM in mobile terminals.
• Challenge solving in technology development to ensure that the circuit design meets product requirements.
• Active participation in proposing, review and evaluation of innovative technical ideas.
Qualifications requirements
• MSc or PhD in Electrical Engineering or equivalent background.
• 8+ years of relevant experience in RFIC and design of high-efficiency RF power amplifier.
• Professional in RFIC/MMIC circuit design and the simulation tools, such as ADS, MWO, cadence, spice, etc.
• Expertise in the following areas:
o RF power amplifier and IC design in mobile devices.
o Load-insensitive RF power amplifier design.
o High-efficiency and wideband power amplifier architectures.
o Design and characterization of wideband and reconfigurable ICs for RF front end module.
• Should be able to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team with good communication skills.
• Self-motivated with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Should be able to travel in Europe and Asia.
