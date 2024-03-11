RF material and process engineer, Board engineering team
2024-03-11
Engage in the application and R&D of inorganic and non-metallic materials, and seeking appropriate resources, using multi-layer film preparation, heterogeneous integration technology, ceramic hybrid applications and other technologies, manufacturing and processing of adjustable antenna materials, ceramic materials, glass materials or ferrite materials and the use of these materials integrated modules, to meet the electrical performance specifications.
Gain insight into the industry development trend of inorganic and non-metallic materials and process in the electrical and magnetic fields, reserve corresponding key technologies in advance through project pre-research, and ensure that the competitiveness of responsible products reaches the leading level in the industry.
Find first-class research institutions/universities in related fields and establish communication and cooperation to enhance the company's competitiveness in inorganic non-metallic materials and advanced technology.
Position Requirements:
Candidates must have a PhD in inorganic nonmetallic materials or processes, have relevant engineering experience in a research institution or commercial company is a plus.
Candidates should have experience in R&D of inorganic and non-metallic materials such as tunable antenna materials, ceramic materials, glass materials and ferrite materials, as well as multi-layer film preparation, and ceramic hybrid applications, and be familiar with the manufacturing resources of the European supply chain and cutting-edge technologies in the industry is a plus.
Candidates have the ability to gain insight into the industry development trend in the inorganic and non-metallic materials field, and reserve corresponding key technologies in advance through project pre-research to achieve industry-leading competitiveness.
Language skills: Fluent English, both written and spoken. Swedish or Chinese is a plus.
