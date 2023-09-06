RF Engineer
Your Role
• Design of novel passive components based on TeraSi technology including antennas, filters and multiplexers. Your work creates our best-in-class components.
• Work with production team to translate design to actual hardware
• Develop and protect IP assets
• Verification and testing of RF components
• Interact with customers to build relationships and solve problems
• Attend conferences and trade shows to stay on top of the industry and drive customer awareness
• Possibility to grow into technical/product leadership role alongside founding team.
Requirements
Key Requirements
• Ph.D. or M.Sc. degree in electrical engineering or similar with 2 years relevant industrial experience
• Strong knowledge of electromagnetic wave theory, RF components, and antennas
• Experience in waveguide component design (filters, OMTs, couplers, antennas, etc.)
• Full-wave simulations skills using CST Studio Suite, ANSYS HFSS, etc.
• Hands-on experience designing, characterizing, and troubleshooting RF components.
• Familiarity with various RF measurement instruments (network analyzers, signal analyzers, vector signal generators, etc.)
• Programming skills - Python or MATLAB
Additional Requirements
• Good written and spoken English communication, documentation, and presentation skills.
• Ability to formulate technical issues and solve them independently.
• Creativity and ability to work independently.
• Open-minded, eager to share knowledge, new findings, ideas and experience.
