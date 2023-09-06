RF Engineer

TeraSi AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2023-09-06


Your Role

• Design of novel passive components based on TeraSi technology including antennas, filters and multiplexers. Your work creates our best-in-class components.

• Work with production team to translate design to actual hardware

• Develop and protect IP assets

• Verification and testing of RF components

• Interact with customers to build relationships and solve problems

• Attend conferences and trade shows to stay on top of the industry and drive customer awareness

• Possibility to grow into technical/product leadership role alongside founding team.

Requirements
Key Requirements

• Ph.D. or M.Sc. degree in electrical engineering or similar with 2 years relevant industrial experience

• Strong knowledge of electromagnetic wave theory, RF components, and antennas

• Experience in waveguide component design (filters, OMTs, couplers, antennas, etc.)

• Full-wave simulations skills using CST Studio Suite, ANSYS HFSS, etc.

• Hands-on experience designing, characterizing, and troubleshooting RF components.

• Familiarity with various RF measurement instruments (network analyzers, signal analyzers, vector signal generators, etc.)

• Programming skills - Python or MATLAB

Additional Requirements

• Good written and spoken English communication, documentation, and presentation skills.

• Ability to formulate technical issues and solve them independently.

• Creativity and ability to work independently.

• Open-minded, eager to share knowledge, new findings, ideas and experience.

• Good social and networking skills to support teamwork in project groups.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
TeraSi AB (org.nr 559260-1347), https://terasi.io

Arbetsplats
TeraSi

Jobbnummer
8090884

