Reward Specialist, Sweden (13-month fixed term)
AstraZeneca AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science, challenge convention and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. To embrace differences and take bold actions to drive the change needed to meet global healthcare and sustainability challenges.
We recognize the unique potential of every employee and encourage you to grow beyond what you thought possible. Your skills and passion help shape our success, and we actively support you to reach new heights, wherever your journey with AstraZeneca begins.
Within our HR function, our vision is to be recognized for delivering outstanding people practices, driving business growth, and supporting employees to thrive. Through rewarding performance and continuous innovation, we work alongside the business to propel scientific progress and deliver life-changing medicines.
As part of AstraZeneca's Human Resources team, you will develop in a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment that values results-oriented and innovative thinking.
We are now offering a 13-month temporary opportunity for a Reward Specialist in Gothenburg or Södertälje. This role is perfect for someone eager to expand their expertise, take a leading role in AstraZeneca's Reward agenda for Sweden, and contribute to Reward & Inclusion initiatives at the global level.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to develop professionally while playing a key part in shaping AstraZeneca's Reward strategy for Sweden.
Key accountabilities include:
* Stakeholder Partnership: Engage key stakeholders to offer insights and analysis supporting AZ's ability to hire and retain top talent in Sweden.
* Reward Practices & Governance: Deliver and maintain local reward policies aligned to global standards; ensure compliance with legislative changes and global governance; keep Reward Director updated.
* Union & Social Partner Negotiations: Lead salary negotiations and communicate AZ's position on reward.
* Compensation & Market Analysis: Provide compensation insights, conduct market benchmarking, and manage annual and compliance reviews-including equal pay reporting.
* Knowledge Sharing: Use global training materials to enhance reward knowledge among business leaders and HR colleagues.
Essential Requirements
Success in this role requires a proactive, can-do mindset and the ability to quickly add value. You will collaborate confidently with colleagues at all levels and act as AstraZeneca's key internal consultant on all matters related to Reward. The ideal candidate offers:
* Expertise in Compensation & Benefits: Comprehensive understanding of reward practices, able to advise senior HR and business stakeholders across Sweden.
* Multinational Experience: Solid background in delivering compensation solutions within large, complex organisations.
* Education: University degree or equivalent.
* Supplier Relationship Management: Proven experience overseeing contracts and third-party partners.
* Interpersonal & Negotiation Skills: Exceptional relationship-building and negotiation abilities with internal teams and external partners.
* Technical Proficiency: Experience with HRIS systems is helpful, though not required.
Why Join Us?
At AstraZeneca, learning and diversity fuel our growth and success. We work inclusively across all functions, applying creativity to every challenge and supporting each other to achieve our best. With exceptional opportunity for career development, this is the ideal place to build your reputation and make a lasting impact.
So, what's next?
If you're excited by the opportunity to join us, we look forward to receiving your application. Applications are being reviewed continuously, so please submit your cover letter and CV by 23rd of September. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-234833". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca AB Jobbnummer
9498848