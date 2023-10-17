Reward & Global Mobility Manager to fintech company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled HR professional with a passion for shaping competitive rewards and managing global mobility? our client is on the lookout for a Reward & Global Mobility Manager to lead the charge in designing, implementing, and overseeing their compensation and benefits programs for their worldwide workforce.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This strategic role involves ensuring their employees have seamless transitions as they work across various locations and maintaining a competitive edge in the talent market. You will keep a watchful eye on trends and adapt their rewards programs to attract and retain top-tier talent. Yo will also provide expert advice on immigration, tax compliance, and legal considerations for globally mobile employees. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure compliance with global employment laws. And address employee inquiries regarding compensation and global mobility. In this role, you'll play a pivotal part in our global growth journey by ensuring the success of our employees worldwide. This employment opportunity is available on a 12-month contract basis.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Craft, execute, and oversee comprehensive compensation and benefits programs.
• Guarantee alignment of compensation strategies with business objectives and industry norms.
• Regularly conduct market research to keep their compensation packages competitive.
• Manage the end-to-end process of international assignments, ensuring smooth transitions.
• Work in coordination with HR, finance, legal, and tax teams on compliance matters.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in human resources, business administration, finance, or related field. Advanced degree or HR-specific qualification is a plus.
• Demonstrate proven experience in progressive HR roles, with a focus on compensation and benefits.
• Prior experience in HR management, compensation analysis, or mobility management.
• Exhibit expertise in compensation and benefits strategies, including benchmarking and incentives.
• Possess familiarity with international employment regulations, immigration laws, and tax considerations.
• Be proficient in data analysis tools to assess compensation trends.
International HR or global mobility management experience is preferred.
To best fit this position we believe that you have excellent communication skills to effectively convey complex concepts to various stakeholders and showcase strong negotiation and problem-solving abilities.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15098723". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8194904