Revenue Assurance Data Analyst
2023-08-28
Are you passionate about working with data and feel inspired when your results improve the operational business directly ? Do you also appreciate diving into details and investigating possible issues?
Revenue Assurance can be considered a supporting function for the operational departments within Dustin, where we find the cause of deviations in terms of revenue, cost, and quantity in all stages within Dustin's service offerings. To reach this state, we identify insufficiencies concerning data quality and operational procedures.
The Hiring Manager for this role is Alice Eriksson. Her managerial style is to coach, engage, and deliver. We work closely with the business to help them take well-grounded business decisions. This job will include a lot of thinking outside of the box and solving complex problems by retrieving and matching data. She strives for a strong win as a team feeling when facing problems and challenges with a mindset that everything is possible.
About the position
As a Revenue Assurance analyst, you have a great interest in learning how to process data and make decision supported solutions. You are intrigued by understanding the business value in BI and how the correct data, analysis and visualization contribute to both better business decisions and better customer experience.
You will work closely with Alice towards numerous stakeholders in the organization to understand, identify and analyse the needs required to secure non occurring leakage. It is also important that you are curious to develop in your role and gradually, aim to step in a leading position of the Revenue Assurance. Currently, we show the business our found deviations in Power BI reports monthly, but also through presentations to the stakeholders. The role includes keeping the current models up to date as well as diving into and analyse new service areas. Revenue Assurance supports all Dustin country locations in the Nordics and in the Benelux.
This is what you'll get
We believe we offer so much more than what benefits on a list can say. But you won't know that until you join us. So, we will still want to list a few:
• 20% discount on memberships at SATS and an annual wellness allowance
• A one-time home office allowance of 3.500 SEK to buy home office equipment (does not apply to employees who do not have the possibility to work from home)
• Collective agreement, pension plans according to ITP1, parental pay, and insurance
• Employee discount for products through our Dustin web shop
• A flexible work life where we embrace the mix of working digitally and from the office
• Bring your dog! - we have an office area specifically for you and your best friend
At Dustin, we prioritise personal development and growth through individualised plans and access to our Dustin Academy, in addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle through our Dustin Movement activities.
Still curious? Read more on our career page (https://www.dustingroup.com/en/careers)
What you bring
• Meritorious if experience and knowledge in SQL and Power BI, as querying data, modelling the data and performing DAX
• Result-oriented with a strong interest to drive change
• You enjoy visualising the data by creating user friendly Power BI reports for the business
• Business-oriented and analytical with a drive to lead the projects and people
• Motivated by challenges and always with a strive to improve mindset
• You are fluent in English, both orally and in writing
We offer you an exciting future in a workplace that is inspiring and fast-paced. Our values characterize our workplace and we strive for sustainability and diversity to be an integral part of our processes and permeate the entire company. We have fun and work together to drive Dustin forward and we want YOU to be part of it.
We believe our colleagues are the key reason for our positive development. And we believe our development is what gives you the possibility to grow. That is why we can promise you one thing:
You keep us moving. We keep you moving.
Our Recruitment Process
We value and embrace differences in background and perspective, so even if you feel that you are not a 100% match for this role, we still encourage you to apply!
We expect to take the following steps in this recruitment process:
• Telephone screening with TA Partner, Karishma
• 1st interview with Hiring Manager, Alice
• 2nd interview with Manager 's Manager & a Stakeholder
• References
• Starting date will be decided in agreement with the final candidate
It is our goal as a company to ensure a truly inclusive culture. We anonymise all applications and only screen based on experience, skills and assessments. We do this with the aim to ensure a process without (unconscious) bias of our recruiters and managers.
We screen and evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and close the job when we have the right person for the role. Therefore, we do not have an application deadline.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner by email: karishma.sindhu@dustin.com
