Retail Project Lead to Samsung!
2023-10-17
Would you like to work in a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry? Samsung are now looking for their next Retail Project Lead! We want you who are a strong negotiator, have a strong mindset and know how to prioritize! If you feel motivated to take the next step in your career, then this might be the perfect job for you! We are working with an ongoing selection, so make sure to apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Retail Project Lead your purpose is to play a vital role in the Retail Management team to further market Samsung as the leading brand in the Nordic Retail environment. The position is placed in a strong and agile team that collaborates with a lot of different stakeholders across the different departments and offices around the world.
The retail team is responsible for the Nordic planning and execution in regards to all products in the MX Universe regarding concept training and execution. The position also includes budget responsibility, reporting to both South Korean HQ as well as European Office.
You will also work with a lot of Ad-Hoc tasks and to support the other team members to succeed in their daily tasks.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Leading retail projects with multiple stakeholders (internal and external)
• Responsible for following up with vendors and retail partners
• Leading cross-functional/departmental projects
• Support the retail team in various ad-hoc tasks
• Structure and analyze retail/sales data
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a bachelor's or master's degree within a relevant area
• You who have experience working in Excel and PowerPoint
• You who are confident in leading multiple projects simultaneously.
• You who have good presentation skills.
• You who are excellent in English - since it's used daily
• You who have a driver's license (Mandatory)
It is meritorious if you have
• A good knowledge of Korean and/or Swedish
As a person, you have a high sense of responsibility, you are open-minded and flexible. You are a a strong negotiator and know how to structure and prioritize. You are good at working with people and at the same time, you also feel comfortable working independently. You are solution-oriented, and see challenges as opportunities to develop yourself.
