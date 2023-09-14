Retail Merchandise Manager & Other Stories
2023-09-14
Company Description
& Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. We are an inclusive and welcoming workplace where great challenges and opportunities are offered to you to grow and where we win together. We always have our customers in mind and believe in a welcoming approach where our expertise and fashion knowledge are key.
Job Description
As Retail Merchandise Manager at & Other Stories you are responsible for maximizing net sales and profitability for your concept short & long term, for planning market EU.
Your main responsibility will be to drive selling in our physical retail channel. You will work closely with online & visual merchandisers as well as the assortment buying teams to ensure the best OMNI customer offer for your market and concept.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Drive and optimize net selling and growth through setting clear strategies, commercial focuses and quantified goals.
Share concept strategy and commercial priorities with areas & market merchandisers.
Review your commercial plan, actions and selling quarterly and set quantified improvements for next year for EU.
Secure commercial impact in store by setting the allocation and replenishment strategy on store and market segments for your concept.
Optimize stock balance between new and previous seasons with allocation for your concept.
Responsible for reduction cost of your concept. Optimize the effect of reductions through sale, activities and price adjustments.
Work closely with our supply chain merchandisers and online merchandisers to balance and optimize stock between our channels.
Create best OMNI customer offer by knowing your concept and customer.
Together with Online merchandisers, work closely with assortment buying teams to influence price, quantities, income timing and assortment width.
Qualifications
As a person, we believe you are always an ambassador for & Other Stories and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do. You actively work to achieve great teamwork where our values are the basis for your work and a natural part of our way of working.
We see that you also have:
Previous experience within merchandising, business controlling or planning.
Strong analytical skills.
Has informal leadership experience/qualities.
Passion for retail and fashion.
Action driven with a commercial thinking to drive best customer offer and results.
Good at having an overview and prioritize in a potentially complex environment with a problem-solving attitude.
Curious about finding and testing new ways to optimize our customer offer and selling.
Great communication skills.
Fluent in English.
Flexibility to travel.
Additional information
This is a temporary position starting mid-October/beginning of November and is based in Stockholm. You will be a part of the OMNI merchandising team for EU.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your application (only CV in English) as soon as possible but latest by 21th of September. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive and recruitment process. This is why kindly ask you to not attach Cover Letter in your application as this could cause unintentional subjective assessment.
