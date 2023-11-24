Retail Marketing Officer to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Kungälv
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a driven Retail Marketing Officer to Samsung (situated at the Nordic head office in Kista). As the Retail Marketing Officer you will be responsible for the Nordic retail marketing for Samsung TV and AV products. You will report to Marketing Manager and be a part of the full AV Division. In the Marketing team you will work with others with different functions and responsibilities like media as well as retailer in-store and online experience. We are a high achieving and result oriented team with strong team spirit. You will also work in cross-functional teams and in very close collaboration with Nordic Sales Manager, Product trainers and Field force.
Job scope
• Responsible for aligning Nordic retail enhancement strategy with Global Retail Marketing strategy by implementing and maintaining Samsung store displays. Plan total in-store environment in close collaboration with Sales, Product Management and Marketing.
• With the objective of enhancing brand presence in stores and increasing sell out, the responsibility for display roll-outs, maintenance and quality control of Samsung Sweden's installed base of store displays, across channels and customers.
• Responsible to follow up on retail marketing strategy and secure guidelines to be compliance within in the Nordics.
Main areas of responsibility
• Responsible for Nordic retail marketing.
• Plan total in-store environment in close collaboration with Sales, Product Management and Marketing.
• Present plans and negotiate with external and internal stakeholders.
• Own and optimize retail marketing budget.
• Follow up on in-store execution with field force and product trainers to make sure all efforts are aligned.
• Project lead towards external agencies.
Most relevant qualifications, work experience, education and training
• Project leader for complex projects with strong proven track record and experience from working with/in retail.
• At least 3 years of retail experience.
• Preferably experience from consumer electronics business.
• Results & performance drive.
• Structured with an ability to manage multiple priorities and short deadlines
• Swedish, English, both written and verbal.
Main competence
•
Organised. The ability to set up a clear plan for the entire project with milestones, final goals and a budget. Complete the entire project without leaving no loose ends. Handles stressful and unexpected situations in a constructive way.
• Convincing/Forceful. Strong initiator who takes ownership and drives her/his tasks forward.
• Sociable. Strong collaborator who enjoys working with others but also can argue for her/his standpoint.
• Prestige less. Adaptable with focus on win-win in solutions to reach the common goal.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time starting ASAP - until further notice.
Required travel days: Trips within Stockholm area occurs on weekly basis, Nordic trips on quarterly basis. You will be provided with a company car. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Klara Eidhagen klara.eidhagen@digitalenta.se Jobbnummer
8287664